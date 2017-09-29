The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today

Mr. Musk’s Big F****** Rocket

Video credit:
  • SpaceX

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

It’s 30-feet wide, carries 150 metric tons into low-Earth orbit, and could even get you from New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes. Those are some of the audacious stats rattled off by Elon Musk during a speech at the International Astronautical Congress… Read more

Video credit:
Yesterday It's time to learn how to have ideas.

What Skills Will You Need to Be Employable in 2030?

Whatever your take on automation’s impact on labor, we can all surely agree that future work will require, well, future skills. Because when robots take over manual tasks and AI can handle jobs that previously required a brain, what remains to be done… Read more

Image credit:
  • Igor Ovsyannykov

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

An eight-celled human embryo

Researchers Are First to Edit Human Embryos With Tiniest of Genetic Snips

Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in China have for the first time used base editing, a technique that can tweak a single letter in a strand of DNA, to edit disease out of a human embryo. The team used the approach to fix a single mutation known… Read more

Image credit:
  • Wikimedia commons

Posted by Michael Reilly

Alexa is getting everywhere.

Amazon Is All-Out to Fill Your Home with AI Assistants Before Its Competition Can

Alarm clocks, speakerphones, TV streamers—take your pick. They’re among the products that now feature in Amazon’s impressive range of hardware packing its Alexa AI assistant, a roster that was bolstered by five new devices during a surprise announcement… Read more

Image credit:
  • Amazon

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Drone meets van.

Delivery Drones Are Using Vans as Roving Parcel Hubs in Switzerland

Part delivery van, part helipad—that pretty much describes a handful of Mercedes-Benz vehicles that are currently cruising the streets of Zurich. Last year we reported that drone firm Matternet and Mercedes-Benz were exploring the use of vans as rolling… Read more

Image credit:
  • Matternet

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

September 27, 2017

This Origami-bot Is a Lightweight Take on a Robot Arm

Say hello to Twister. That’s Twisted Tower Robot, to those of you who demand full names—a title that does a rather better job of describing the form of the new device.

Developed by researchers from Case Western Reserve University, the arm is made up… Read more

Image credit:
  • Case Western Reserve University

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Luminar's sensor is now being used in anger.

Automakers Are Now Using a Hot New Lidar Device for Driverless Research

Toyota is the first automaker to embrace a promising laser sensor that sees farther and in more detail than its major competitors.

The lidar system, developed by Luminar, uses longer wavelength light than other sensors, allowing it to operate at a higher… Read more

Image credit:
  • Luminar

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Wearables may have an easier time getting involved in healthcare.

Making Health-Tracking Gadgets May Be Getting a Lot Easier

The Food and Drug Administration is finally getting with the program. Bloomberg reports that the federal agency is to launch a trial with tech firms, including Apple, Fitbit, and Verily, to test out pre-certification of health devices. The move would… Read more

Image credit:
  • Tom the Photographer | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

September 26, 2017 A street scene at night in Tokyo, Japan

Japanese Banks Are Planning to Launch J-Coin, a Digital Currency Meant to Kill Off Cash

Japan's central bank is backing a scheme that could see the the cash-dependent country move toward a digital currency built on blockchain technology.

The J Coin, as it's to be called, is under development by a group of Japanese banks with the blessing… Read more

Image credit:
  • Andre Bens | Unsplash

Posted by Michael Reilly

Move over, Hoover

Coming in 2020, a Dyson Electric Car

Forget vacuum cleaners and hand dryers: the British consumer engineering firm now wants to become an automaker. The BBC reports that Dyson currently has 400 staff developing a car at its U.K. headquarters, and plans to start selling the vehicle by 2020.… Read more

Image credit:
  • Bing Tan | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

