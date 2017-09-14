The Download
Nope, We Can’t Trust Data Firms to Update Against Known Security Flaws
It seems Equifax was hacked using a two-month-old vulnerability that it could have protected itself against.
"We know that criminals exploited a U.S. website application vulnerability,” the company wrote in a statement. “The vulnerability was Apache… Read more
For under a dime and with just a whisker of electricity, devices could send data throughout a building. Researchers at the University of Washington led by Shyam Gollakota, one of our 35 Innovators Under 35 in 2014, have built a new chip that uses reflected… Read more
We just got a little closer to building a computer that can disrupt a large chunk of the chemistry world, and many other fields besides. A team of researchers at IBM have successfully used their quantum computer, IBM Q, to precisely simulate the molecular… Read more
The government doesn’t want to stand in the way of autonomous vehicles. That’s the biggest message to emerge from the Trump administration's newly updated guidelines for the nascent robo-car industry.
The guidelines—and they are very much guidelines,… Read more
Hacking the Chinese government may have just gotten a littler harder. State news outlet China Daily claims that 200 Chinese officials in Shandong now have a quantum encrypted network at their disposal for secure phone calls and data transmission.
It’s… Read more
A bot might someday take your job, but perhaps it can help you negotiate a nice severance package, too.
A recent research paper (PDF) suggests that AI agents could do all sorts of useful haggling, providing they become a little bit smarter, and users… Read more
The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that "system safeguards were lacking" in the Tesla S that killed a driver when it struck a truck in Florida in May 2016.
According to Reuters, the new statement from the NTSB suggests… Read more
If you’re one of the 143 million Americans that had their data leaked during the Equifax hack, your to-do list just got a little easier.
Joshua Browder, the man behind the automated legal helper DoNotPay and one of our 35 Innovators Under 35 for 2017… Read more
If you want to grow a field full of barley but don’t want to get your hands dirty, never fear: robots can do the whole dang thing.
That’s what researchers from Harper Adams University in the U.K. have shown. In a sleepy hectare of land in Shropshire,… Read more