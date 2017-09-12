The Download
Can Artificial Intelligence Master the Art of the Deal?
A bot might someday take your job, but perhaps it can help you negotiate a nice severance package, too.
A recent research paper (PDF) suggests that AI agents could do all sorts of useful haggling, providing they become a little bit smarter, and users… Read more
The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that "system safeguards were lacking" in the Tesla S that killed a driver when it struck a truck in Florida in May 2016.
According to Reuters, the new statement from the NTSB suggests… Read more
If you’re one of the 143 million Americans that had their data leaked during the Equifax hack, your to-do list just got a little easier.
Joshua Browder, the man behind the automated legal helper DoNotPay and one of our 35 Innovators Under 35 for 2017… Read more
If you want to grow a field full of barley but don’t want to get your hands dirty, never fear: robots can do the whole dang thing.
That’s what researchers from Harper Adams University in the U.K. have shown. In a sleepy hectare of land in Shropshire,… Read more
This court case is starting to sound like a satire on corporate espionage. If you were working on a top-secret hardware project, would you give away a prototype of the device, fashioned into a pair of earrings, to a departing colleague? Probably not!… Read more
Machines just took aim at video-game development—from the '80s. AIs have been able to learn to play games like Space Invaders by watching them for a while. But now, Georgia Tech researchers have written a paper describing how AI can actually build the… Read more
The desire to kill off internal combustion is spreading. Bloomberg reports that China plans to end the sale of fossil-fuel-burning vehicles, though it’s not yet clear when the ban will kick in. Meanwhile, Reuters explains that India plans to electrify… Read more
There are many striking differences between a fence post and a human being, but one may prove particularly useful to robotic vehicles: temperature.
At least that's what the established thermal imaging firm FLIR and the Israeli startup Adasky think. Both… Read more
The ride-hailer wants to get a little greener. Uber has announced that by the end of 2019 all of its drivers in London working on its regular low-cost UberX service will use hybrid or fully electric vehicles, and no diesel cars will be allowed on its… Read more
Right now, half of America may as well post its personal details online for all to see. That’s because, as the Associated Press reports, the credit monitoring firm Equifax has suffered a huge data breach that saw names, social security numbers, birth… Read more