Amazon Is Going to Totally Amazonify Whole Foods
Hold onto your organic vegetables, because Jeff Bezos plans to make trips to his newly purchased food stores a lot like a visit to his website. After announcing plans to acquire the food retailer earlier this summer, Amazon expects the deal to finally… Read more
Nanotube Yarn Generates Enough Electricity to Keep the Lights On
Behold "twistron," a new kind of yarn that converts movement into an impressive amount of electrical current. According to research published today in Science (abstract), twistron is made by spinning carbon nanotubes—which are very good at conducting… Read more
- Science
Can Blockchains Set the Web Free?
A growing chorus of technologists want to flip the Web on its head, to counter the increasing dominance of massive platforms like Facebook and Google. They say the technology underpinning digital currencies like Bitcoin makes it possible to transform… Read more
- Mr. Tech
San Francisco Will Consider a Tax on Robots
When robots steal our jobs, should they be made to pay taxes? That’s something residents of San Francisco are being asked to think about by Jane Kim, who represents the city's District 6 on its board of supervisors. She wants to find cash to help folks… Read more
- Mr Tech.
This Small Quantum-Computing Firm Wants to Supercharge AI Startups
Berkeley-based quantum computing firm Rigetti will allow 40 machine learning startups from 11 countries to make use of its devices to help crunch their AI problems.
Rigetti is small compared to its main rivals—the likes of Google, IBM, and Intel. But… Read more
- Rigetti
Germany Takes an Ethics Stance on Driverless Cars: Don’t Kill Humans
The idea of autonomous cars has always raised a big question: in the event of a serious crash that involves life-and-death decisions, what should the vehicle do? Clearly, it's possible to program cars to do as humans desire, but there isn't necessarily… Read more
- Oxbotica
Climate-Change Research Is Getting a Big Dose of AI
Studying the climate is now a big-data problem, researchers say—and they're enlisting artificial intelligence to help solve it. As a piece in Nature observes, everything from global-scale modeling efforts to individual weather forecasts are getting a… Read more
- NASA
Scientists Are Defining Quantum-Computing Terms Because Everyone Is Confused
One person’s trapped ion is another’s electrostatically defined quantum dot. I’m talking about qubits, by the way—the quantum-computing equivalent of the bits in regular computers. But if you don’t quite follow, don’t worry: you’re far from being alone.… Read more
- Mr. Tech
Are the Wheels Coming Off Apple’s Driverless-Car Plans?
Thinks aren't going so smoothly in Apple's autonomous-vehicle team. In June, Tim Cook finally admitted that Apple was working on autonomous vehicles—something that had long been rumored. But the New York Times reports that an uncharacteristic lack of… Read more
- Mr. Tech
Walmart and Google Are Taking On Amazon with AI
Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, has always struggled to crack online sales. Now it appears to be admitting defeat and working with Google to take on the Jeff Bezos e-tail empire.
In a blog post announcing the partnership, Google explains that… Read more
- Rusty Clark | Flickr