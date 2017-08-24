The Download
What's up in emerging technology
Can Blockchains Set the Web Free?
- Mr. Tech
A growing chorus of technologists want to flip the Web on its head, to counter the increasing dominance of massive platforms like Facebook and Google. They say the technology underpinning digital currencies like Bitcoin makes it possible to transform… Read more
When robots steal our jobs, should they be made to pay taxes? That’s something residents of San Francisco are being asked to think about by Jane Kim, who represents the city's District 6 on its board of supervisors. She wants to find cash to help folks… Read more
Berkeley-based quantum computing firm Rigetti will allow 40 machine learning startups from 11 countries to make use of its devices to help crunch their AI problems.
Rigetti is small compared to its main rivals—the likes of Google, IBM, and Intel. But… Read more
The idea of autonomous cars has always raised a big question: in the event of a serious crash that involves life-and-death decisions, what should the vehicle do? Clearly, it's possible to program cars to do as humans desire, but there isn't necessarily… Read more
Studying the climate is now a big-data problem, researchers say—and they're enlisting artificial intelligence to help solve it. As a piece in Nature observes, everything from global-scale modeling efforts to individual weather forecasts are getting a… Read more
One person’s trapped ion is another’s electrostatically defined quantum dot. I’m talking about qubits, by the way—the quantum-computing equivalent of the bits in regular computers. But if you don’t quite follow, don’t worry: you’re far from being alone.… Read more
Thinks aren't going so smoothly in Apple's autonomous-vehicle team. In June, Tim Cook finally admitted that Apple was working on autonomous vehicles—something that had long been rumored. But the New York Times reports that an uncharacteristic lack of… Read more
Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, has always struggled to crack online sales. Now it appears to be admitting defeat and working with Google to take on the Jeff Bezos e-tail empire.
In a blog post announcing the partnership, Google explains that… Read more
So far, trials of delivery drones for everyday folks have been rather more hype than substance, but a new service in Iceland may change that.
Drone delivery firm Flytrex announced today that it is providing a new service for the Icelandic e-commerce… Read more
Sometimes it's good to start small. Or, in the case of the all-electric Sun Flyer plane, get small as quickly as possible.
That's been the goal for George Bye, the aerospace executive behind the Sun Flyer, a two-seat craft he said aims to be flying later… Read more