The Download

What's up in emerging technology

The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Should robots be taxed?

San Francisco Will Consider a Tax on Robots

Source: Image credit:
  • Mr Tech.

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Swipe Up To Dismiss
Today Should robots be taxed?

San Francisco Will Consider a Tax on Robots

When robots steal our jobs, should they be made to pay taxes? That’s something residents of San Francisco are being asked to think about by Jane Kim, who represents the city's District 6 on its board of supervisors. She wants to find cash to help folks… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Mr Tech.

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Rigetti's quantum chips

This Small Quantum-Computing Firm Wants to Supercharge AI Startups

Berkeley-based quantum computing firm Rigetti will allow 40 machine learning startups from 11 countries to make use of its devices to help crunch their AI problems.

Rigetti is small compared to its main rivals—the likes of Google, IBM, and Intel. But… Read more

Image credit:
  • Rigetti

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Human trumps car

Germany Takes an Ethics Stance on Driverless Cars: Don’t Kill Humans

The idea of autonomous cars has always raised a big question: in the event of a serious crash that involves life-and-death decisions, what should the vehicle do? Clearly, it's possible to program cars to do as humans desire, but there isn't necessarily… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Oxbotica

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday A tropical cyclone, seen from orbit

Climate-Change Research Is Getting a Big Dose of AI

Studying the climate is now a big-data problem, researchers say—and they're enlisting artificial intelligence to help solve it. As a piece in Nature observes, everything from global-scale modeling efforts to individual weather forecasts are getting a… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • NASA

Posted by Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly
a scrambled quote from IEEE on quantum computing standards

Scientists Are Defining Quantum-Computing Terms Because Everyone Is Confused

One person’s trapped ion is another’s electrostatically defined quantum dot. I’m talking about qubits, by the way—the quantum-computing equivalent of the bits in regular computers. But if you don’t quite follow, don’t worry: you’re far from being alone.… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Mr. Tech

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe

Are the Wheels Coming Off Apple’s Driverless-Car Plans?

Thinks aren't going so smoothly in Apple's autonomous-vehicle team. In June, Tim Cook finally admitted that Apple was working on autonomous vehicles—something that had long been rumored. But the New York Times reports that an uncharacteristic lack of… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Mr. Tech

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Inside Walmart

Walmart and Google Are Taking On Amazon with AI

Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, has always struggled to crack online sales. Now it appears to be admitting defeat and working with Google to take on the Jeff Bezos e-tail empire.

In a blog post announcing the partnership, Google explains that… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Rusty Clark | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Flytrex drones will make delivers in Reykjavik

Finally, There’s a Halfway Compelling Consumer Drone Delivery Service

So far, trials of delivery drones for everyday folks have been rather more hype than substance, but a new service in Iceland may change that.

Drone delivery firm Flytrex announced today that it is providing a new service for the Icelandic e-commerce… Read more

Image credit:
  • Flytrex

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
August 22, 2017 A Sun Flyer electric plane

Little Electric Planes Today, Tomorrow ... Slightly Bigger Ones

Sometimes it's good to start small. Or, in the case of the all-electric Sun Flyer plane, get small as quickly as possible.

That's been the goal for George Bye, the aerospace executive behind the Sun Flyer, a two-seat craft he said aims to be flying later… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Aero Electric Aircraft Corporation

Posted by Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly
Cooling tower from the Satsop nuclear plant in Washington

A Thorium-Salt Reactor Has Fired Up for the First Time in Four Decades

The road to cleaner, meltdown-proof nuclear power has taken a big step forward. Researchers at NRG, a Dutch nuclear materials firm, have begun the first tests of nuclear fission using thorium salts since experiments ended at Oak Ridge National Laboratory… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jakob Madsen | Unsplash

Posted by Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly