Today Inside Walmart

Walmart and Google Are Taking on Amazon With AI

Source: Image credit:
  • Rusty Clark | Flickr

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
The world’s biggest retailer has always struggled to crack online sales. Now, it appears to be admitting defeat and working with Google to take on the Jeff Bezos e-tail empire.

In a blog post announcing the partnership, Google explains that the pair… Read more

Flytrex drones will make delivers in Reykjavik

Finally, There’s a Halfway Compelling Consumer Drone Delivery Service

So far, trials of delivery drones for everyday folks have been rather more hype than substance, but a new service in Iceland may change that.

Drone delivery firm Flytrex today announced that it is providing a new service for the Icelandic e-commerce… Read more

Image credit:
  • Flytrex

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe
Yesterday A Sun Flyer electric plane

Little Electric Planes Today, Tomorrow ... Slightly Bigger Ones

Sometimes it's good to start small. Or, in the case of the all-electric Sun Flyer plane, get small as quickly as possible.

That's been the goal for George Bye, the aerospace executive behind the Sun Flyer, a two-seat craft he said aims to be flying later… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Aero Electric Aircraft Corporation

Posted by Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly
Cooling tower from the Satsop nuclear plant in Washington

A Thorium-Salt Reactor Has Fired Up for the First Time in Four Decades

The road to cleaner, meltdown-proof nuclear power has taken a big step forward. Researchers at NRG, a Dutch nuclear materials firm, have begun the first tests of nuclear fission using thorium salts since experiments ended at Oak Ridge National Laboratory… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Jakob Madsen | Unsplash

Posted by Michael Reilly

Michael Reilly
Phone keypad

Hackers Are Coming for Your Cell-Phone Number

If you suddenly lose control of a host of Web services at once, there could be a simple root cause: hackers have taken control of your phone number. The New York Times reports that hackers have been increasingly able to convince carriers to transfer… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • James Sutton | Unsplash

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Popular Robots Have Been Hacked to Potentially Cause Physical Harm

Security firm IOActive has shown that several industrial and consumer robots can be hacked and used as weapons or spying devices.

Perhaps most dangerous is its hack of robot arms made by Universal Robotics, which are designed for use alongside humans… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • IOActive

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Seegrid's GP8 Series 6 forklift

This Autonomous Forklift Wants to Eat Up Warehouse Jobs

It may look much like a regular pallet truck, but this is one of a growing number of autonomous warehouse vehicles looking to take over from inefficient humans. Its maker, Seegrid, a provider of material-handling equipment, takes the kinds of forklifts… Read more

Image credit:
  • Seegrid

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

August 21, 2017 woman in a kitchen, man in an office

AI Learns Sexism Just by Studying Photographs

“Spoon” is to “woman” as “tennis racket” is to “man.” At least, that’s according to AI algorithms trained on two of the more common collections of thousands of images that are usually used by researchers to help machines understand the real world.

Wired… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Mr. Tech

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Inside a lab animal's VR rig

Now There’s a VR Rig for Lab Animals

How do you study the way zebrafish translate visual cues into movement, or whether mice are afraid of heights? For researchers at the Vienna Biocenter in Austria, the answer seemed obvious: build a virtual-reality rig for lab animals. So that’s exactly… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • FreemoVR/Straw Lab

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

Volkswagen's electric I.D. Buzz

Volkswagen’s Iconic Microbus Is Back—and This Time, It’s Autonomous and Electric

The original Volkswagen microbus may have appealed to all of our inner hippies, but the green credentials of the engine that propelled it would surely now bring a tear to their eyes. Good news, then: Volkswagen has announced that it’s bringing the old… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Volkswagen

Posted by Jamie Condliffe

