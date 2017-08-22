Popular Robots Have Been Hacked to Potentially Cause Physical Harm

The Download
This Autonomous Forklift Wants to Eat Up Warehouse Jobs
It may look much like a regular pallet truck, but this is one of a growing number of autonomous warehouse vehicles looking to take over from inefficient humans. Its maker, Seegrid, a provider of material-handling equipment, takes the kinds of forklifts… Read more
- Seegrid
AI Learns Sexism Just by Studying Photographs
“Spoon” is to “woman” as “tennis racket” is to “man.” At least, that’s according to AI algorithms trained on two of the more common collections of thousands of images that are usually used by researchers to help machines understand the real world.
- Mr. Tech
Now There’s a VR Rig for Lab Animals
How do you study the way zebrafish translate visual cues into movement, or whether mice are afraid of heights? For researchers at the Vienna Biocenter in Austria, the answer seemed obvious: build a virtual-reality rig for lab animals. So that’s exactly… Read more
- FreemoVR/Straw Lab
Volkswagen’s Iconic Microbus Is Back—and This Time, It’s Autonomous and Electric
The original Volkswagen microbus may have appealed to all of our inner hippies, but the green credentials of the engine that propelled it would surely now bring a tear to their eyes. Good news, then: Volkswagen has announced that it’s bringing the old… Read more
- Volkswagen
Tech Titans Call to Stamp Out Killer Robots
An open letter published today from 116 technologists, including DeepMind founder Mustafa Suleyman and (predictably) Elon Musk, calls on the United Nations to ban the development and use of autonomous weapons. The note warns that killer robots "threaten… Read more
- U.S. Department of Defense | Flickr
This Mobile Robotic Arm Totally Won’t Haunt Your Dreams
One of the more reassuring things about industrial robotic arms is that they tend to stay put. Well, not this one. Clearpath Robotics, a company that specializes in building mobile automatons, has strapped a Kuka robot arm to its omndirectional Ridgeback… Read more
- Clearpath Robotics
A Day in the Life of a Worker at One of the World’s Biggest Bitcoin Mines
If you live in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, employment options are limited. You could work in a coal mine, but the industry is in decline. You could take a job at a chemical plant, but it won’t do much for your health.
Or you could work in one of the world’s… Read more
- Mr. Tech
Trump’s Science Wish List Shuns Advanced Manufacturing, the Climate—and His Own Cuts
The White House has published a memo telling federal agencies how they should focus their scientific efforts. Here's a rundown of his five priorities and the kinds of associated research that agencies should be funding, in the same order as they're listed… Read more
- U.S. Army
The Expense of Renewables Is Outweighed by the Health-Care Savings They Provide
So says new research by scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, who have studied the economic impact of clean-energy installations in the U.S. Their analysis of wind and solar systems between 2007 and 2015, published in Nature Energy, suggests… Read more
- Witch Kiki | Unsplash