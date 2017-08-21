Now There’s a VR Rig For Lab Animals

How do you study the way zebrafish translate visual cues into movement, or if mice are afraid of heights? For researchers at the Vienna Biocenter in Austria, the answer seemed obvious: build a virtual reality rig for lab animals. So that’s exactly what they’ve done.

The new setup, called FreemoVR, is made up of an arena whose walls and floors are made of computer displays, with 10 high-speed cameras hanging above that are able to monitor the movement of animals that are placed into the space. As creatures shift, the researchers have software observe movements and quickly change the imagery shown on the displays.

So far, it seems to be pretty compelling for the critters that it's been tested on. Fruit flies that were shown virtual pillars, flew in circles around them as though they were really there. Meanwhile, mice chose to walk only along raised pathways which appeared to be closer to the floor—an illusion achieved by using two sizes of checkerboard on the ground to provide a trick of perspective—just like they would in the physical world.

Details of the system, as well as results from the experiments, are published in Nature Methods. The team reckons that the setup could be used to understand how animals respond to visual stimulation more easily than in the past. Indeed, IEEE Spectrum reports that the lab is already investigating how differences in brain function of fruit flies affects their responses to what they see in VR.