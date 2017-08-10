The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today Tesla Autopilot in action

Are Semi-Autonomous Cars Making Us Worse Drivers?

Source: Image credit:
  • Automobile Italia | Flickr
Yesterday

Tesla Is Looking to Test Self-Driving, Electric Trucks With No Driver On Board

Tesla has its eyes on autonomous trucking. According to a report by Reuters, the electric vehicle maker has been in discussions with the California and Nevada departments of motor vehicles about getting permission to test a pair of self-driving, electric… Read more

Source:
FCC broadband and the White House

The FCC Is Hinting it Might Change its Rules to Hide America’s Digital Divide

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has a theory. He believes that accessing the Internet through a smartphone is just as good as having high-speed Internet access in your house. In fact, he appears to believe this so strongly that he is looking into changing his… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Mr. Tech
Pills

Softbank Is Investing $1.1 Billion to Help a Biotech Firm’s Tech Drive

The enormous technology conglomerate Softbank is continuing its spending spree, this time investing $1.1 billion into biotech firm Roivant Sciences. The drugmaker is currently developing seven neurological therapies and several treatments for rare diseases,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Hal Gatewood | Unsplash
Mazda car

Mazda’s New Gas Engine Proves There’s Still Life in Internal Combustion

The future isn’t all-electric just yet. At least not according to Mazda, which has announced a new gas engine, called Skyactiv-X, which is claimed to be up to 30 percent more efficient than regular gas motors. That puts it on an efficiency par with diesel… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Mazda
Factory robots

South Korea Is Decreasing Tax Breaks on Automation, and That’s Probably a Bad Idea

There’s a school of thought that goes a bit like this: robots are getting better at doing human tasks, and that's eroding jobs and making companies more money. So why not place taxes on them as a way of ensuring that society benefits from their productivity?… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • spencer cooper | Flickr
August 8, 2017 Solar panels

New Cyberattack Could Take Out Solar Arrays

Renewable energy may have a cybersecurity problem. At the recent BlackHat security conference, researchers found that it was possible to hack into the software that controls many wind farms, and potentially take the turbines hostage. Now it looks like… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • James Moran | Flickr
A Boring Company hole

Elon Musk Is Building His Own Hyperloop

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO famously told the world about his super-fast, inter-city, train-in-a-tube concept, Hyperloop—then said that other people should build it. Fair enough: he is a busy guy. But he’s now decided to build the thing himself. The news… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • The Boring Company
Ghost driver

Why Are Safety Drivers in Autonomous Cars Dressing Up as Car Seats?

Dressing up as a car seat is catching on.

NBC's Adam Tuss yesterday pointed out that an autonomous car had been seen driving around Arlington County, Virginia seemingly without a human behind the wheel. Now, that's currently illegal, so some persistent… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • UCSD Design Lab
An Impossible Burger

The Vegetarian Burger That Bleeds Raises FDA Concern

Impossible Foods has excited meat-lovers and vegetarians alike in the past year with its plant-based burger that appears to drip blood. It achieves the feat using an ingredient found in plants called leghemoglobin—which carries the same iron-containing… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Impossible Foods