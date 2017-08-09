The Download

What's up in emerging technology

Today FCC broadband and the White House

The FCC Is Hinting it Might Change its Rules to Hide America’s Digital Divide

Source: Image credit:
  • Mr. Tech
Pills

Softbank Is Investing $1.1 Billion to Help a Biotech Firm’s Tech Drive

The enormous technology conglomerate Softbank is continuing its spending spree, this time investing $1.1 billion into biotech firm Roivant Sciences. The drugmaker is currently developing seven neurological therapies and several treatments for rare diseases,… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Hal Gatewood | Unsplash
Mazda car

Mazda’s New Gas Engine Proves There’s Still Life in Internal Combustion

The future isn’t all-electric just yet. At least not according to Mazda, which has announced a new gas engine, called Skyactiv-X, which is claimed to be up to 30 percent more efficient than regular gas motors. That puts it on an efficiency par with diesel… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Mazda
Factory robots

South Korea Is Decreasing Tax Breaks on Automation, and That’s Probably a Bad Idea

There’s a school of thought that goes a bit like this: robots are getting better at doing human tasks, and that's eroding jobs and making companies more money. So why not place taxes on them as a way of ensuring that society benefits from their productivity?… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • spencer cooper | Flickr
Yesterday Solar panels

New Cyberattack Could Take Out Solar Arrays

Renewable energy may have a cybersecurity problem. At the recent BlackHat security conference, researchers found that it was possible to hack into the software that controls many wind farms, and potentially take the turbines hostage. Now it looks like… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • James Moran | Flickr
A Boring Company hole

Elon Musk Is Building His Own Hyperloop

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO famously told the world about his super-fast, inter-city, train-in-a-tube concept, Hyperloop—then said that other people should build it. Fair enough: he is a busy guy. But he’s now decided to build the thing himself. The news… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • The Boring Company
Ghost driver

Why Are Safety Drivers in Autonomous Cars Dressing Up as Car Seats?

Dressing up as a car seat is catching on.

NBC's Adam Tuss yesterday pointed out that an autonomous car had been seen driving around Arlington County, Virginia seemingly without a human behind the wheel. Now, that's currently illegal, so some persistent… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • UCSD Design Lab
An Impossible Burger

The Vegetarian Burger That Bleeds Raises FDA Concern

Impossible Foods has excited meat-lovers and vegetarians alike in the past year with its plant-based burger that appears to drip blood. It achieves the feat using an ingredient found in plants called leghemoglobin—which carries the same iron-containing… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Impossible Foods
Arizona road

Government Report Tells Trump: Human Activity Is Already Warming America

Scientists from 13 federal agencies have written a climate report that contradicts president Donald Trump’s assertions that global warming may be natural. The draft report, first published by the New York Times, says that "many lines of evidence demonstrate… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Matt Howard | Unsplash
August 7, 2017 A huge surface coal mine in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming

U.S. Coal Production Shoots Up, Despite a Dwindling Domestic Market

Shortly after Donald Trump was elected to the U.S. presidency, we wrote that his guarantee to return the American coal industry to its former glory was an empty promise. Natural gas was too cheap, and mining jobs had been declining for decades - not… Read more

Source: Image credit:
  • Bureau of Land Management