Fossil fuel electricity prodiction

New Natural Gas Power Plants Are Automating Out Jobs

My God, these vehicles were something out of Mad Max.
DDoS attacks

DDoS Attacks Are Getting Smarter and More Widespread

Security firm Kaspersky Lab says that distributed denial of service attacks—which overwhelm servers with data requests to take them down—are becoming geographically more widespread. Its analysis shows that 86 countries were hit by the attacks in the… Read more

Yesterday

Why a Birth Control Pill For Men Is Still Not Here

Birth control options suffer from a huge gender imbalance, leaving women shouldering most of the load, and men with little besides condoms or a vasectomy to choose from. As a story in Bloomberg today reports, research in male contraception is experiencing… Read more

The CRISPR Competitor That Wasn’t

At this point, CRISPR is essentially synonymous with the process of gene-editing. But many researchers are trying to find alternatives, and in May 2016 Chinese researchers published a study which suggested that an enzyme called NgAgo could be used to… Read more

Facebook

Facebook Is Finally Automating Its Fake News Fight (a Little)

Ever since Facebook’s misinformation problem was called out in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, the social network has been cautious about solving the problem. The extent of its response to date: awareness raising and third-party fact-checkers… Read more

India heat waves

Climate Change Could Bring Killer Humid Heatwaves to South Asia

A new study suggests that if greenhouse gas levels continue to rise, global warming could cause catastrophic heat waves across parts of India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The analysis makes estimates of “wet bulb” temperature—a measure of heat and humidity,… Read more

August 2, 2017

Tesla Is Getting Into the Offshore Wind Energy Game

Electric cars, grid-scale batteries, and power storage in people's homes—Tesla clearly wants its batteries everywhere. We can now add to that list storing energy generated by offshore wind turbines. Tesla just announced a partnership with Deepwater Wind… Read more

Pocket AI image enhancement

This Pocket AI Is Fast Enough to Retouch Smartphone Pics Before You Snap Them

Awful photographers could catch a break thanks to a new AI that improves images before they’re even captured. A collaboration between researchers from Google and MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, the new software uses an… Read more

