Health-care costs are soaring, but don’t blame old people

Health-care expenditures have doubled since 2002, but most of that change can be attributed to the 91% increase in costs for those aged 18 to 64. In the last 10 years, the percentage of the US population over 65 has grown from 12% to 16%, but its share of total health-care spending has remained flat, meaning the per-person allocation for those over 65 is actually shrinking.
First off, they’re healthier than ever.
And older people take better care of themselves than middle-aged adults.
Adults are increasingly dying “deaths of despair,” which the CDC defines as those from drugs, alcohol, or suicide.
Adult mortality rates are rising as a result, contributing to lower life expectancy (US, ages 15-60).