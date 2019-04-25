This 3D-printed beehive could be our future home on Mars

If we want to put humans into deep space we will need to pack lightly. That means we will need to take advantage of whatever resources we find when we’re out there.

Since 2015, NASA has been running the 3D Printed Habitat Challenge to do just that. Using just recyclable materials, and what can be found on the moon, Mars, and other deep space destinations, teams are competing to make a structure that could support human missions. The designs could even translate into low-cost housing here on Earth, too.

Next week a winner will finally be crowned. In Peoria, Illinois, two teams will have just three days to 3D print their designs on top of a gravel surface. AI SpaceFactory will be going head-to-head against Pennsylvania State University. Before they pack up their massive printing system, weighing more than 30,000 pounds (13,600kg), to head off to the competition, I caught up with AI SpaceFactory in the Autodesk BUILD Space in Boston.

The firm plans to create its otherworldly structure using an extruder mounted on a robotic arm that sits on a forklift and carries about 3,000 pounds (1360kg) of material pellets. Much of the work the team had to do was figuring out how to control the arm properly and achieving the right properties of the wall. If the material is too hot or runny, it wouldn’t build up properly.

While they have printed all the parts individually before, this competition will be the firm's first time printing the entire thing at once. Despite that, the team members are hoping to interfere as little as possible: every time a human is needed to help out, they get penalized in the competition. Because of course, if this was in space, they wouldn't be able to touch it.

“The competition is centered around the pursuit of this holy grail of autonomy,” says team founder and space architect Jeffrey Montes. See a video of their printing tests here.

The team’s design is a tall beehive cylinder shape with gaps in which windows are placed in the sides and ceiling via robotic arm. The final touch is the skylight, after which the structure can be pressurized.

While the team has been working on the design since 2017, construction of the printer and testing how it prints the individual parts only began last year. This is no easy challenge. A number of teams have dropped out purely because they found it difficult to obtain the resources they needed. There was even a third team that qualified for the finals in Peoria but dropped out at the last minute.

That’s because much of the technology and resources for creating 3D printers and habitats like this is uncharted territory. “We knew that whoever won this challenge would basically be the top dog in this new field of space habitat construction,” says Montes.

The applications of the technology created for the competition will likely have impacts here on Earth before Mars. AI SpaceFactory plans to create Tera, a larger version of their design created for the competition that humans can actually stay in.

If you want to test out what a future Martian home experience might be like, they plan to host it on a room sharing platform, such as Air BnB. Probably not the most relaxing weekend trip, but if you are looking for a Martian camping trip, you may have found your next vacation. Sign me up.