Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • The machine-learning experiment was performed using this IBM Q quantum computer.
  • IBM

    • Intelligent Machines

    Quantum computing should supercharge this machine-learning technique

    Certain machine-learning tasks could be revolutionized by more powerful quantum computers.

    Quantum computing and artificial intelligence are both hyped ridiculously. But it seems a combination of the two may indeed combine to open up new possibilities.

    Recommended for You
    1. A quantum experiment suggests there’s no such thing as objective reality
    2. The collision of two distant galaxies was caught in this new Hubble image
    3. Zuckerberg’s new privacy essay shows why Facebook needs to be broken up
    4. The hipster effect: Why anti-conformists always end up looking the same
    5. Triton is the world’s most murderous malware, and it’s spreading

    In a research paper published today in the journal Nature, researchers from IBM and MIT show how an IBM quantum computer can accelerate a specific type of machine-learning task called feature matching. The team says that future quantum computers should allow machine learning to hit new levels of complexity.

    As first imagined decades ago, quantum computers were seen as a different way to compute information. In principle, by exploiting the strange, probabilistic nature of physics at the quantum, or atomic, scale, these machines should be able to perform certain kinds of calculations at speeds far beyond those possible with any conventional computer (see “What is a quantum computer?”). There is a huge amount of excitement about their potential at the moment, as they are finally on the cusp of reaching a point where they will be practical.

    Sign up for the The Algorithm
    Artificial intelligence, demystified

    At the same time, because we don’t yet have large quantum computers, it isn’t entirely clear how they will outperform ordinary supercomputers—or, in other words, what they will actually do (see “Quantum computers are finally here. What will we do with them?”).

    Feature matching is a technique that converts data into a mathematical representation that lends itself to machine-learning analysis. The resulting machine learning depends on the efficiency and quality of this process. Using a quantum computer, it should be possible to perform this on a scale that was hitherto impossible.

    The MIT-IBM researchers performed their simple calculation using a two-qubit quantum computer. Because the machine is so small, it doesn’t prove that bigger quantum computers will have a fundamental advantage over conventional ones, but it suggests that would be the case, The largest quantum computers available today have around 50 qubits, although not all of them can be used for computation because of the need to correct for errors that creep in as a result of the fragile nature of these quantum bits.

    “We are still far off from achieving quantum advantage for machine learning,” the IBM researchers, led by Jay Gambetta, write in a blog post. “Yet the feature-mapping methods we’re advancing could soon be able to classify far more complex data sets than anything a classical computer could handle. What we’ve shown is a promising path forward.” 

    “We’re at stage where we don’t have applications next month or next year, but we are in a very good position to explore the possibilities,” says Xiaodi Wu, an assistant professor at the University of Maryland’s Joint Center for Quantum Information and Computer Science. Wu says he expects practical applications to be discovered within a year or two.

    Quantum computing and AI are hot right now. Just a few weeks ago, Xanadu, a quantum computing startup based in Toronto, came up with an almost identical approach to that of the MIT-IBM researchers, which the company posted online. Maria Schuld, a machine-learning researcher at Xanadu, says the recent work may be the start of a flurry of research papers that combine the buzzwords “quantum” and “AI.”

    “There is a huge potential,” she says.

    Keep up with the latest in computing at EmTech Digital.

    The Countdown has begun.
    March 25-26, 2019
    San Francisco, CA

    Register now
    Will Knight

    Will Knight Senior Editor, AI

    Will Knight is MIT Technology Review’s Senior Editor for Artificial Intelligence. He covers the latest advances in AI and related fields, including machine learning, automated driving, and robotics. Will joined MIT Technology Review inMore 2008 from the UK science weekly New Scientist magazine.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

    Intelligent Machines

    AI's Economic Impact 35:20

    Intelligent Machines

    Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

    Intelligent Machines

    Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
    Recommended for You
    1. A quantum experiment suggests there’s no such thing as objective reality
    2. The collision of two distant galaxies was caught in this new Hubble image
    3. Zuckerberg’s new privacy essay shows why Facebook needs to be broken up
    4. The hipster effect: Why anti-conformists always end up looking the same
    5. Triton is the world’s most murderous malware, and it’s spreading
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Print + All Access Digital.
    • Print + All Access Digital {! insider.prices.print_digital !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      The best of MIT Technology Review in print and online, plus unlimited access to our online archive, an ad-free web experience, discounts to MIT Technology Review events, and The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

      {! insider.buttons.print_digital.buttonText !}
      See details+

      12-month subscription

      Unlimited access to all our daily online news and feature stories

      6 bi-monthly issues of print + digital magazine

      10% discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Access to entire PDF magazine archive dating back to 1899

      Ad-free website experience

      The Download: newsletter delivery each weekday to your inbox

      The MIT Technology Review App

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.