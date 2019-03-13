Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Yale university/Hong Kong University of Science and Technology/RPL, KTH Royal Institute of Technology/Orebro University/University of Hong Kong

    • Intelligent Machines

    Drones that perch like birds could go on much longer flights

    A simple gripping mechanism allows unmanned aerial vehicles to save energy by resting on ledges and poles.

    Recommended for You
    1. A quantum experiment suggests there’s no such thing as objective reality
    2. Quantum computing should supercharge this machine-learning technique
    3. The collision of two distant galaxies was caught in this new Hubble image
    4. Zuckerberg’s new privacy essay shows why Facebook needs to be broken up
    5. The hipster effect: Why anti-conformists always end up looking the same

    It’s a bird! It’s a drone! Well, um, actually it’s a drone that perches like a bird.

    Just as a bat might cling to a wall or a bird perch on a branch to rest, drones can also take an energy-saving break by grasping onto something.

    “Perching and resting can provide lower power consumption, better stability, and larger view ranges in many cases,” says Yale University’s Kaiyu Hang, lead author of a paper published in Science Robotics today. He says this strategy would be very useful for so-called perch-and-stare applications, where drones sit up high and make long-term observations.

    Sign up for the The Airlock
    Your gateway to the future of space technology

    Drone perching has been explored before, but it has often required complicated maneuvering. The new drone has a gripper that lets it grab onto anything smaller than its opening width, like branches, signs, or lights. The team outfitted the drone with three controllable fingers tipped with “contact modules” (attachments that serve as the connecting point to objects) that let it mimic the perching styles of different animals, such as bats or birds of prey.

    Original image: Yale university/Hong Kong University of Science and Technology/RPL, KTH Royal Institute of Technology/Orebro University/University of Hong Kong

    For example, by hooking one of its sides onto an edge, the drone can switch off two propellers, using about 45% less energy. It can also grasp a rod to hang upside down like a bat, allowing all the rotors to be shut off. Or it can even rest on a stick, which—although the propellers would need to stay on—uses about 69% less energy than hovering.

    Giving drones grip can also enable greater lifting strength and safer interactions with humans. “Once an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is perched, it will be able to lift dramatically larger loads without requiring any power from the rotors,” says Hang.

    Next up for the team is equipping these drones for real-life conditions, like weather outdoors. If these drones can consistently get their footing, they could be in for some marathon flights ahead. With a few breaks thrown in, of course.
    Original image: Yale university/Hong Kong University of Science and Technology/RPL, KTH Royal Institute of Technology/Orebro University/University of Hong Kong

    Keep up with the latest in artificial intelligence at EmTech Digital.

    The Countdown has begun.
    March 25-26, 2019
    San Francisco, CA

    Register now
    Original image: Yale university/Hong Kong University of Science and Technology/RPL, KTH Royal Institute of Technology/Orebro University/University of Hong Kong
    Erin Winick

    Erin Winick Associate Editor

    I am MIT Technology Review’s space reporter. I am particularly interested in the technology that enables space exploration, as well as space-based manufacturing, spurring from my background in mechanical engineering. I produce our space tech e-mailMore newsletter, The Airlock, your gateway to emerging space technologies. I previously served as Technology Review’s associate editor of the future of work. Before joining the publication I worked as a freelance science writer, founded the 3-D printing company Sci Chic, and interned at the Economist. Get in touch at erin.winick@technologyreview.com.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

    Intelligent Machines

    AI's Economic Impact 35:20

    Intelligent Machines

    Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

    Intelligent Machines

    Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
    Recommended for You
    1. A quantum experiment suggests there’s no such thing as objective reality
    2. Quantum computing should supercharge this machine-learning technique
    3. The collision of two distant galaxies was caught in this new Hubble image
    4. Zuckerberg’s new privacy essay shows why Facebook needs to be broken up
    5. The hipster effect: Why anti-conformists always end up looking the same
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to MIT Technology Review.
    • Print + All Access Digital {! insider.prices.print_digital !}* Best Value

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      The best of MIT Technology Review in print and online, plus unlimited access to our online archive, an ad-free web experience, discounts to MIT Technology Review events, and The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

      {! insider.buttons.print_digital.buttonText !}
      See details+

      12-month subscription

      Unlimited access to all our daily online news and feature stories

      6 bi-monthly issues of print + digital magazine

      10% discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Access to entire PDF magazine archive dating back to 1899

      Ad-free website experience

      The Download: newsletter delivery each weekday to your inbox

      The MIT Technology Review App

    • All Access Digital {! insider.prices.digital !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      The digital magazine, plus unlimited site access, our online archive, and The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

      {! insider.buttons.digital.buttonText !}
      See details+

      12-month subscription

      Unlimited access to all our daily online news and feature stories

      Digital magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Access to entire PDF magazine archive dating back to 1899

      The Download: newsletter delivery each weekday to your inbox

    • Print Subscription {! insider.prices.print_only !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six print issues per year plus The Download delivered to your email in-box each weekday.

      {! insider.buttons.print_only.buttonText !}
      See details+

      12-month subscription

      Print magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      The Download: newsletter delivery each weekday to your inbox

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.