Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Intelligent Machines

This Ikea kitchen might teach industrial robots to be less dumb and more helpful

Nvidia’s new robotics lab will see if robots can learn to fetch the ketchup, load the dishwasher, and—eventually—make a cake.

  • January 15, 2019

For all the recent progress in artificial intelligence, industrial robots remain amazingly dumb and dangerous. Sure, they can perform arduous tasks precisely and repetitively, but they cannot respond to variations in their environment or tackle something new. That severely limits just how useful robots can be in the workplace.

Recommended for You
  1. The magnetic north pole is messing with your smartphone’s mapping apps
  2. When Chinese hackers declared war on the rest of us
  3. A relaxation of US rules will let drones fly at night and over people
  4. A neural network can learn to organize the world it sees into concepts—just like we do
  5. Repeating radio bursts from outside our galaxy have been detected for the second time

Nvidia wants to use machine learning to help solve this problem. The world’s leading producer of the specialistcomputer chips that are crucial to artificial intelligenceis opening a new robotics lab in Seattle to make the robots that work alongside humans—co-bots— smarter and more capable. And it’s all based on a standard kitchen from Ikea.

One system inside the kitchen-lab—a single robot arm sitting atop a wheeled platform—already spends its days fetching jars and bottles and boxes and putting them into drawers. Dieter Fox, the creator of the lab and a professor at the University of Washington, says such tasks equip robots with the skills required to do more challenging factory work, or to help in hospitals. “I see this as the ideal domain to represent any challenge,” Fox says.

Sign up for the The Algorithm
Artificial intelligence, demystified

By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters and notifications from MIT Technology Review. You can change your preferences at any time. View our Privacy Policy for more detail.

The kitchen tasks will get progressively harder, from finding and moving familiar objects to working with unfamiliar ones. Eventually, if all goes well, a robot will be able to work alongside a human doing something as complex as preparing a meal.

Another advantage of using a standard Ikea kitchen is that other robotics labs will be able to replicate the Nvidia team’s work and compare it with their own. The new lab will comprise roughly 50 robotics researchers, including part-time faculty and interns.

The past few years have offered encouraging signs that advances in machine learning might boost the capabilities of industrial robots significantly. Reinforcement learning, in particular, has emerged as an exciting way for robots to tackle difficult challenges. It involves controlling a robot with a deep neural network and rewarding the behavior that brings the system closer to a given goal.

For instance, a robot called Dactyl, from OpenAI, a San Francisco nonprofit, learned to manipulate a child’s block by practicing for the equivalent of 100 years in a computer simulation. However, commercial failures show how hard it is to make smarter robots more practical.

The problem with most projects is that they work only in relatively narrow situations. Change the environment slightly, and the system has to relearn everything from scratch. “Most of the demos in this field are not nearly as general as they are made to appear,” says Emo Todorov, a roboticist also at the University of Washington, who developed a popular simulation environment for robots called MuJoCo.

Fox says the key to more generalizable robot learning may be equipping robots with a foundational understanding of the physical world, including elements such as gravity. This idea—which they are experimenting with—might be somewhat akin to the intuitive understanding of physics that babies exhibit. 

Few companies have ridden the artificial-intelligence revolution quite like Nvidia. So it’s worth taking note when the company bets on robotics. Nvidia stands to benefit from an AI revolution in industrial robotics partly because its hardware is crucial for running modern machine-learning software. Its technology is also valuable for performing virtual simulations that are increasingly key to training robots.

Fox and his colleagues at the lab in Seattle are especially excited about an emerging trend toward virtual environments that are both physically realistic and visually indistinguishable from the real world. “Simulation is going to play a very, very important role in the future of robots,” Fox says.

 

Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Related Video

More videos

Intelligent Machines

Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

Intelligent Machines

AI's Economic Impact 35:20

Intelligent Machines

Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

Intelligent Machines

Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
Recommended for You
  1. The magnetic north pole is messing with your smartphone’s mapping apps
  2. When Chinese hackers declared war on the rest of us
  3. A relaxation of US rules will let drones fly at night and over people
  4. A neural network can learn to organize the world it sees into concepts—just like we do
  5. Repeating radio bursts from outside our galaxy have been detected for the second time
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

    10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

    Ad-free website experience

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

  • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.