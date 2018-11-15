Hello,

  • Jens Tärning from the Noun Project

    • Business Impact

    Here’s what a manufacturing skills gap of more than 2 million people will look like

    Unless manufacturers start exploring new strategies, they won’t be able to find enough people qualified to work in their specialized factories.

    There will be 4.6 million new manufacturing jobs in the US to fill between 2018 and 2028, according to a new report out yesterday from Deloitte.

    The gap (see chart above)

    Over half of the newly created jobs—2.4 million—are predicted to go empty.

    The report attributes this to three main things:

    • An increase in the skill level required for manufacturing jobs as they make more use of automation.
    • A loss of many experienced workers as baby boomers leave the workforce.
    • A negative perception of the manufacturing industry by both students and their parents.

    Where are the new jobs coming from?

    Jens Tärning from the Noun Project

    Much of the manufacturing workforce is aging. More than 2.6 million baby boomers working in the industry are expected to retire over the next 10 years.

    The rest of the new jobs—about 2 million—will come from natural growth. As the US expands its specialized manufacturing industry, more people will be needed to support the development.

    That sounds like good news, but the problem is there aren’t enough workers ready to take on these new roles.

    The problem is already here

    All these things are already making it harder to recruit workers. In 2015 it took an average of 70 days to find someone to fill a skilled manufacturing job. That’s creeping up.
    Guilherme Furtado from the Noun Project

    That means it now takes an average of 93 days to fill these roles, a figure that’s only anticipated to grow in the next decade.

    Closing the gap

    For the short term, the authors outlined three possible solutions to the shortage of potential employees:

    For the long term, the report recommends that companies investigate a few different paths:

    • Finding ways to continue tapping into the knowledge of retired workers, hiring them for short-term projects after they’ve left and keeping them accessible to answer questions.
    • Using automation to complete more tasks in the factory.
    • Exploring new models of sourcing talent, such as finding it through gig platforms.
    • Establishing partnerships with governments, universities, and other public institutions.
    • Creating new digital training platforms to develop and retain talent (see “Your boss is now more likely to train you up, thanks to a dwindling talent pool”).

    Without changes and investment from businesses now, they will be paying the price 10 years down the line.

    Jens Tärning from the Noun Project
    Guilherme Furtado from the Noun Project

    manufacturing, skills gap, future of work, jobs, technology and jobs

    Erin Winick

    Erin Winick Associate Editor

    I am the associate editor of the future of work at MIT Technology Review. I am particularly interested in automation and advanced manufacturing, spurring from my background in mechanical engineering. I produce our future of work e-mailMore newsletter, Clocking In, which takes a daily look at how technology is impacting the workplace. Before joining the publication I worked as a freelance science writer, founded the 3-D printing company Sci Chic, and interned at the Economist. Get in touch at erin.winick@technologyreview.com.

