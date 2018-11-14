Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

View from the Marketplace

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

Humans + bots: Tension and opportunity

How top global brands blend human skills and AI to build customer intimacy and drive growth.

This report, “Humans + bots: Tension and opportunity,” examines how companies across the world use AI through their customer journey and the business and customer benefits being delivered as a result. Based on a global survey of 599 executives and a series of expert interviews, this report found that most companies—and particularly firms that identify as “customer–centric”—have already deployed AI extensively in their customer-facing operations and customer experience management processes. Those that have moved earliest to automate processes and enhance customer channels with AI assistance are now reaping the greatest rewards, not only in terms of efficiency and scale but also in terms of customer loyalty and brand recognition from being perceived as technology leaders. Some of the report’s key findings include the following:

Recommended for You
  1. Is this AI? We drew you a flowchart to work it out
  2. Google’s decision to absorb DeepMind’s health division has sparked privacy fears
  3. To capture the extent of California’s wildfires, you need to see them from space
  4. At the White House, the idea of digital fakery is eroding the truth
  5. This is fake news! China’s ‘AI news anchor’ isn’t intelligent at all

AI goes global

Customer experience leaders, and larger companies, are making significant AI investments, with nine out of 10 of all firms surveyed having added AI “enhancements” in their customer journey. There are few differences in the levels of AI adoption across the world, which shows that customers worldwide expect a high level of service that can only be provided with the support of technology.

Humans + bots: Tension and opportunity

Driven by efficiency

Investment in AI is largely driven by efforts to improve customer experience efficiency, but the strategic focus quickly shifts towards deepening customer intimacy, particularly for leading firms. Companies that are furthest ahead in terms of customer experience are using AI to bring a deeper level of customer understanding, driving customization and a personalized journey.

Rapid operational improvements

AI enables customer experience operational improvement at speed and scale. Nearly 90 percent of survey respondents report that they have recorded measurable improvements in the speed of complaint resolution, and over 80 percent have noted enhanced call volume processing using AI.

Satisfaction is driving revenue gains

Gains in customer satisfaction are improving revenue performance and customer lifetime value. Some 80 percent of survey respondents report measurable improvements in customer satisfaction, service delivery, and contact center performance.

Sentiment analysis helps manage costs

For the majority of survey respondents, operational costs have increased, but less so for those that invest in customer sentiment analysis. Companies using sophisticated tools such as natural language analysis are generally the leaders in customer experience technology deployment and are more able now to see cost performance results from these investments. By investing in tools that drive deeper customer understanding, they are able to make smarter investment decisions.

Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.
MIT Technology Review Insights

MIT Technology Review Insights

For more than 100 years MIT Technology Review has served as the world’s longest-running technology magazine, the standard bearer of news and insights on how the latest technologies affect the world around us. Read by a global community of innovators,More entrepreneurs, investors and executives at the highest level, it offers an unrivaled authority that is backed by the world’s foremost technology institution, and features editors with a deep technical knowledge and understanding of technological advances.

MIT Technology Review Insights is the content solutions division of MIT Technology Review. It includes two main divisions: Research and Live Events. Aligned with the same stellar editorial heritage and standards as the magazine itself, we leverage our access to a wide network of subject matter experts and leading content contributors to create custom content for clients who want to reach new audiences with relevant, cogent and high-quality stories and experiences to users wherever they want it — in digital, print, online, and via unique in-person experiences.

For sales information: Please contact advertising@technologyreview.com.

Related Video

More videos

Intelligent Machines

Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

Intelligent Machines

AI's Economic Impact 35:20

Intelligent Machines

Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

Intelligent Machines

Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
Recommended for You
  1. Is this AI? We drew you a flowchart to work it out
  2. Google’s decision to absorb DeepMind’s health division has sparked privacy fears
  3. To capture the extent of California’s wildfires, you need to see them from space
  4. At the White House, the idea of digital fakery is eroding the truth
  5. This is fake news! China’s ‘AI news anchor’ isn’t intelligent at all
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.