Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending August 25, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Apparent Evidence for Hawking Points in the CMB Sky
Uncovering the Spread of Chagas Disease in Argentina and Mexico
Who Falls for Online Political Manipulation?
DeepWrinkles: Accurate and Realistic Clothing Modeling
Interactive Launch of 16,000 Microsoft Windows Instances on a Supercomputer
Typhoon Track Prediction Using Satellite Images in a Generative Adversarial Network
