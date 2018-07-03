Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Business Impact

The secret world of disabled gamers

Studies like this one could begin to make digital games more accessible to people with a wide range of disabilities.

By some estimates, as many as 2.6 billion people take part in digital gaming, a significant fraction of the global population. There is much ongoing study by games makers and researchers into why and how people play: for fun, for the challenge, to relax, to engage with friends, and so on.

And yet one group of people are conspicuous by their absence in this research: people with disabilities. There is growing anecdotal evidence that many disabled people enjoy gaming and are increasingly involved in it. But little is known about who these people are, what games they play, and what challenges they face. And that is a significant barrier to improving access for the disabled.

Today that changes, at least in part, thanks to the work of Jen Beeston and colleagues at the  University of York in the UK and the AbleGamers Charity in West Virginia, an organization devoted to improving access to video games for people with disabilities. These folks have surveyed disabled gamers to find out what they play, why they do it, and what kind of assistive technologies they use, along with other feedback.

The team surveyed 230 volunteers identified through the AbleGamers Charity. Of these, 156 were male, 52 female, and 16 non-binary (six preferred not to say).

The volunteers managed a wide range of disabilities. More than half had an upper or lower limb disability, a quarter experienced mental health difficulties, 19 had autism, and others had visual or hearing impairments, learning disabilities, and so on.

Beeston and co asked them how much time they spend gaming in a typical session. Around half said they play between two and four hours at a time, and a quarter said they played for more than five hours at a sitting.

PCs were the most popular gaming platform, with over half of the respondents using them. “[This] is consistent with common wisdom that up until recently PC gaming was more accessible than consoles as accessibility is more mature on that platform,” say Beeston and co.

Volunteers used various types of adaptations, including customized controllers and PC mouses, subtitles, and key remapping. “This suggests that even such relatively straightforward adaptations provided in games can help to enable play for many people,” says the researchers.

Recommended for You
  1. Despite shadiness and crackdowns, the ICO boom is bigger than ever
  2. DeepMind’s AI agents are better than humans at being your teammate
  3. Time to stop worrying about robots taking our jobs and start dealing with it
  4. This is how the robot uprising finally begins
  5. This is how many people we’d have to send to Proxima Centauri to make sure someone actually arrives

The types of game the AbleGamers volunteers favored were similar to those played by able-bodied gamers. These include Super Mario Odyssey, Grand Theft Auto V, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. They reported playing online and offline games in single and multiplayer configurations. “[This] strongly suggests that the gaming preferences of these players is no different from non-disabled digital game players,” conclude Beeston and co.

Perhaps most interesting are the reasons why disabled gamers play. They say their primary reason is to have fun and to personally challenge themselves. But unlike able-bodied gamers, they are not strongly motivated by the competitive element of games.

Many respondents said they played for health reasons, such as managing stress, combating depression, and engaging in physical therapy for their hands. Also, about a third of respondents said they played to help with pain management.

All this provides a foundation for future research that should reveal in more detail what kind of assistive technologies are most useful and how they can best be improved. But more work is clearly needed, not least because this survey suffers from some weaknesses.

The volunteers are a self-selecting group from the AbleGamers Charity. Thus, they are likely to be experienced gamers and well versed in the necessary assistive technology. But what of the broader community of disabled people? It’s quite possible that many are excluded entirely from gaming because they do not have the necessary assistive technology or a way to access it.

The survey also lacks a detailed comparison with the gaming habits of able-bodied players and does not clearly identify differences in behavior. For example, how common is gaming among disabled people compared with the able-bodied? How does this vary with different types of disability?

Still, the key point is that Beeston and co are making important steps to change that.

The disabled community is hugely neglected and discriminated against in many areas of life. Gaming should not be one of them.

Ref: arxiv.org/abs/1805.11352 : Characteristics and Motivations of Players with Disabilities in Digital Games Work in Progress 

 

Couldn't make it to EmTech Next to meet experts in AI, Robotics and the Economy?

Go behind the scenes and check out our video

Related Video

More videos

Business Impact

Finding the balance of human intelligence and artificial intelligence 00:53

Business Impact

How does the customer experience change when you're in a world of conversation? 00:39

Business Impact

Trump's Deputy CTO on immigrant workers 02:27

Business Impact

A View from the White House 23:50
Recommended for You
  1. Despite shadiness and crackdowns, the ICO boom is bigger than ever
  2. DeepMind’s AI agents are better than humans at being your teammate
  3. Time to stop worrying about robots taking our jobs and start dealing with it
  4. This is how the robot uprising finally begins
  5. This is how many people we’d have to send to Proxima Centauri to make sure someone actually arrives
More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

    10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

    Ad-free website experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.