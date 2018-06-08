Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Server racks in the Summit supercomputer.
  • Oak Ridge National Laboratoryy

    • Intelligent Machines

    The world’s most powerful supercomputer is tailor made for the AI era

    The technology used to build America’s new Summit machine will also help us make the leap to exascale computing.

    Since 2013, Chinese machines have occupied the number one slot in rankings of the world’s most powerful supercomputers. Now America is back on top again. Engineers at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab in Tennessee have just unveiled Summit, a supercomputer with enough processing power to surpass the current record holder, China’s Sunway TaihuLight.

    The new machine is capable, at peak performance, of 200 petaflops—200 million billion calculations a second. To put that in context, everyone on earth would have to do a calculation every second of every day for 305 days to crunch what the new machine can do in the blink of an eye. Summit is 60 percent faster than the TaihuLight and almost eight times as fast as a machine called Titan, which is also housed at Oak Ridge and held the US supercomputing speed record until Summit’s arrival.

    But it isn’t just national pride that’s at stake here. Supercomputers are already being used in industry for everything from designing new aircraft to creating new materials. Others are employed by the military to design nuclear weapons, and by scientists to conduct fundamental research. If the most powerful one is in the US, American researchers and the country’s armed forces will have an extra edge.
    Node containing chips for the Summit supercomputer.
    Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Recommended for You
    1. America’s new supercomputer beats China’s fastest machine to take title of world’s most powerful
    2. ZTE may have been saved, but its plight could strengthen China’s tech ambitions
    3. Researchers have released the largest self-driving-car data set yet
    4. The secret to stopping the robot apocalypse? Popcorn butter.
    5. Microsoft‘s throwing its servers in the sea to keep them cool

    The team at Oak Ridge says Summit is the first supercomputer designed from the ground up to run AI applications, such as machine learning and neural networks. It has over 27,000 GPU chips from Nvidia, whose products have supercharged plenty of AI applications, and also includes some of IBM’s Power9 chips, which the company launched last year specifically for AI workloads. There’s also an ultrafast communications link for shipping data between these silicon workhorses.

    Bob Picciano of IBM says all this allows Summit to run some applications up to 10 times faster than Titan while using only 50 percent more electrical power. Among the AI-related projects slated to run on the new supercomputer is one that will crunch through huge volumes of written reports and medical images to try to identify possible relationships between genes and cancer. Another will try to identify genetic traits that could predispose people to opioid addiction and other afflictions.

    Related Story
    The world’s first quantum software superstore—or so it hopes—is here
    Zapata Computing plans to build the algorithms for companies that want to experiment with quantum computers.

    More powerful supercomputers like Summit will also help advance knowledge in areas like climate modeling. Patrick Brown of the Carnegie Institution for Science at Stanford University points out that one of the biggest challenges is modeling the behavior of clouds, which have a significant influence on the amount of warming we can expect. With more computing power, he says, it will be easier to model what’s happening to clouds in far greater detail and over longer time horizons. That could help sort out the relationship between results from different climate models.

    Summit is also an important stepping stone to the next big prize in computing: machines capable of an exaflop, or a billion billion calculations a second. An international race is on to get to this milestone first, with the US and China considered the two front-runners. The US is looking at building several of these machines, which could cost between $400 million and $600 million each, and has engaged Nvidia, IBM, and other companies such as Intel to help. The aim is to get one or more of these “exascale” computers up and running between 2021 and 2023.

    Jack Wells of Oak Ridge says the experience of building Summit, which fills an area the size of two tennis courts and carries 4,000 gallons of water a minute through its cooling system to carry away about 13 megawatts of heat, will help inform work on exascale machines, which will require even more impressive infrastructure. Things like Summit’s advanced memory management and the novel, high-bandwidth linkages that connect its chips will be essential for handling the vast amounts of data exascale machines will generate. Scientists at the national lab say they’ve already leveraged Summit’s AI smarts to conduct what is effectively an exascale comparative genomics calculation.

    Thanks to these and other advances, Summit will help us reach even more impressive peaks of computing power.

    Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.
    Node containing chips for the Summit supercomputer.
    Oak Ridge National Laboratory

    Tagged

    China, United States, supercomputer, computers, computing power, computing

    Martin Giles

    Martin Giles San Francisco Bureau Chief

    I am the San Francisco bureau chief of MIT Technology Review, where I cover the future of computing and the companies in Silicon Valley that are shaping it. Before joining the publication, I led research and publishing at a venture capitalMore firm focused on business technology. Prior to that, I worked for The Economist for many years as a reporter and editor, most recently as the paper’s West Coast-based tech writer.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Intelligent Machines

    Next-Generation Robots Need Your Help 27:36

    Intelligent Machines

    AI's Economic Impact 35:20

    Intelligent Machines

    Autonomous Vehicles and Urban Transportation 28:38

    Intelligent Machines

    Solving the Manual Labor Shortage 18:15
    Recommended for You
    1. America’s new supercomputer beats China’s fastest machine to take title of world’s most powerful
    2. ZTE may have been saved, but its plight could strengthen China’s tech ambitions
    3. Researchers have released the largest self-driving-car data set yet
    4. The secret to stopping the robot apocalypse? Popcorn butter.
    5. Microsoft‘s throwing its servers in the sea to keep them cool
    More from Intelligent Machines

    Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.