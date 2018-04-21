Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending April 21, 2018)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Tissue Flow Induces Cell Shape Changes During Organogenesis
Theory of Cricket: Target Scores and Predictability
Quantifying Entanglement in a 68-Billion Dimensional Quantum System
Role of Stellar Physics in Regulating the Critical Steps for Life
Automatic Prediction of Building Age from Photographs
