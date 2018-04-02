Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Book Catalog | Flickr

    • Connectivity

    Your own devices will give the next Cambridge Analytica far more power to influence your vote

    Greater connectivity, more data, and auto-generated content will make today’s manipulation techniques look primitive.

    As the scale and scope of the Facebook personal data scandal grows, there are questions galore: why Facebook took so long to act, whether the company should be held liable, and just how much trouble the executives at Cambridge Analytica are in, across multiple jurisdictions. The FTC has opened an official investigation into Facebook; Palantir, billionaire Trump supporter Peter Thiel’s data company, has been implicated in the scandal; and so has Trump’s new national security advisor, John Bolton.

    But what’s most important are the implications for the future.

    Though it’s not clear if Cambridge Analytica’s behavioral profiling and microtargeting had any measurable effect on the 2016 US election, these technologies are advancing quickly—faster than academics can study their effects and certainly faster than policymakers can respond. The next generation of such firms will almost certainly deliver on the promise.

    Research points to where the field is headed. At an event that NYC Media Lab hosted in 2015, Alexander Tuzhilin, professor of information systems at the NYU Stern School of Business, pointed out that most of the targeting applications we see today represent the second generation of these technologies. The data employed includes context awareness, spatiotemporal and mobile data, multi-criteria ratings, social-media data, conversational recommendations, and more. These are standard tools of the trade used in targeting by internet marketers, as well as by Cambridge Analytica in 2016.

    Sign up for The Download
    Your daily dose of what's up in emerging technology
    Manage your newsletter preferences

    But the third generation of targeting is already upon us. In the next few years, experts like Tuzhilin predict, we’ll see the convergence of multiple disciplines, including data mining, artificial intelligence, psychology, marketing, economics, and experiential design theory. These methods will combine with an exponential increase in the number of surveillance sensors we introduce into our homes and communities, from voice assistants to internet-of-things devices that track people as they move throughout the day. Our devices will get better at detecting facial expressions, interpreting speech, and analyzing physiological signals.

    Recommended for You
    1. DNA tests for IQ are coming, but it might not be smart to take one
    2. Why getting back to the moon is so damn hard
    3. The president of France is promoting AI, European style
    4. Up to 40 percent of DNA results from consumer genetic tests might be bogus
    5. How network theory predicts the value of Bitcoin

    In other words, the machines will know us better tomorrow than they do today. They will certainly have the data. While a General Data Protection Regulation is about to take effect in the European Union, the US is headed in the opposite direction. Facebook may have clamped down on access to its data, but there is more information about citizens on the market than ever before. Recently, the US Federal Communications Commission allowed internet service providers to sell data on your web browsing behavior. That’s just one example of what will be available through legitimate means, not to mention all the data sloshing around thanks to hacks and misuse.

    The worst-case scenario is that advanced targeting technologies fed by all this data will combine with new methods for automatically generating convincing content—not just text but also images, video, and audio, as a report on online political manipulation from the European Data Protection Supervisor warned last week. In his testimony to the British Parliament, now-suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix said the company had generated thousands of pieces of creative content for the Trump campaign for its various targets. Most of this was presumably done by hand—the company included creative services. Imagine millions if not billions of precisely tailored messages, including synthetic video, in future campaigns—all machine-generated. These tools are available now.

    Related Story
    The Cambridge Analytica affair reveals Facebook’s “Transparency Paradox”
    Sinan Aral, a professor at MIT, fears the fallout from the scandal could limit researchers’ access to social networks’ data.

    True, the jury is still out on whether these technologies will influence people as well as Nix liked to claim in his sales pitch. Cambridge Analytica’s services were certainly hyped, but we simply won’t know their impact unless there is full disclosure in British courts. In a paper in the Utrecht Law Review in February, “Online Political Microtargeting: Promises and Threats for Democracy,” researchers concluded that we need a great deal more data and transparency to understand the effect of these technologies. In particular, regulations are needed for governments and citizens to know what goes on inside the “black box” systems at companies like Facebook, YouTube, Snap, and Twitter.

    In new industries—from energy to cars to food production—it takes time for society to recognize harmful effects and put controls in place to preserve things that matter. The same is true of the information ecosystem and the public sphere. The future of our democracy requires us to imagine these technologies as potential threats and to recognize that unfettered innovation in social media has had its heyday. If today’s Facebook dark data scandal proves a tipping point, it may yet portend a brighter future.

    Justin Hendrix is executive director of NYC Media Lab. He started a website, RegulateSocialMedia.org, to foster discussion about appropriate regulations for social-media platforms.

    David Carroll is a professor at the Parsons School of Design at the New School in New York. He filed a claim against Cambridge Analytica and SCL affiliates to force Cambridge Analytica to disclose how it came up with the psychographic targeting profile it has on him.

    Cut off? Read unlimited articles today.

    Become an Insider
    Already an Insider? Log in.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Connectivity

    Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR 24:21

    Connectivity

    Yasmin Green: Using Technology to Make the World a Better Place 04:04

    Connectivity

    What is social media doing to society? 25:45

    Connectivity

    The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI 19:35
    Recommended for You
    1. DNA tests for IQ are coming, but it might not be smart to take one
    2. Why getting back to the moon is so damn hard
    3. The president of France is promoting AI, European style
    4. Up to 40 percent of DNA results from consumer genetic tests might be bogus
    5. How network theory predicts the value of Bitcoin
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

      Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

      The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

      Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

      10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

      Ad-free website experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.