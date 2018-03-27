Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

Intelligent Machines

AI is rapidly changing the types and location of the best-paying jobs

Berkeley’s Laura Tyson thinks we shouldn’t worry about technological unemployment, but should fear inequality.

Artificial intelligence and automation are not likely to cause vast unemployment, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be concerned about the impact on jobs.

Recommended for You
  1. Up to 40% of DNA results from consumer genetic tests might be bogus
  2. Fake news 2.0: personalized, optimized, and even harder to stop
  3. Baidu shows off its instant pocket translator
  4. Jeff Bezos gave a sneak peek into Amazon’s future
  5. How to manipulate Facebook and Twitter instead of letting them manipulate you

“I’m not worried about technological unemployment,” said Laura Tyson, a prominent economist at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. “But I am worried about the quality of jobs created and the location where they are created.”

Speaking this week at EmTech Digital, an annual AI conference organized by MIT Technology Review, Tyson suggested we look the effects of increasing automation over the last 30 years. What we know, says Tyson, is that automation has taken away many routine jobs.  

Particularly hard hit have been middle-skill and middle-income jobs, such as those in manufacturing. “We know from the past that the jobs that require low skills are more likely to be automated,” said Tyson. “I worry about income inequality.”

Automation and AI will create new jobs. But, said Tyson, those new jobs might not be in the same parts of the country in which employment has been decreased by automation. And that has created frustrations and concerns in many parts of the US, including the Midwest.

Technology advances have greatly changed jobs in the past, of course, most notably during the Industrial Revolution. But, Tyson said, the rate of change is much faster today, and there are some vital questions unanswered. Can we come up with a way to retrain workers? And, asked Tyson, who will pay for that retraining?

Want to go ad free? No ad blockers needed.

Become an Insider
Already an Insider? Log in.

Tagged

EmTech Digital

David Rotman

David Rotman Editor

As the editor of MIT Technology Review, I spend much of my time thinking about the types of stories and journalism that will be most valuable to our readers. What do curious, well-informed readers need to know about emerging technologies? As aMore writer, I am particularly interested these days in the intersection of chemistry, materials science, energy, manufacturing, and economics.

Related Video

More videos

Intelligent Machines

AI’s Economic Impact 30:23

Intelligent Machines

Roundtable: Expanding the Reach of AI’s Benefits 20:38

Intelligent Machines

Addressing Bias in AI 11:38

Intelligent Machines

The Future of AI is Multistakeholder 20:45
Recommended for You
  1. Up to 40% of DNA results from consumer genetic tests might be bogus
  2. Fake news 2.0: personalized, optimized, and even harder to stop
  3. Baidu shows off its instant pocket translator
  4. Jeff Bezos gave a sneak peek into Amazon’s future
  5. How to manipulate Facebook and Twitter instead of letting them manipulate you
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    Print + Digital Magazine (6 bi-monthly issues)

    Unlimited online access including all articles, multimedia, and more

    The Download newsletter with top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox

    Technology Review PDF magazine archive, including articles, images, and covers dating back to 1899

    10% Discount to MIT Technology Review events and MIT Press

    Ad-free website experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.