Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • David Ramos | Getty

    • Business Impact

    Bridging the communications gap between human and machine

    Narrative Science is using AI to make data talk.

    Artificial intelligence is seeping into an increasing number of industries, like finance and manufacturing. Now Chicago-based Narrative Science is successfully bringing AI into writing. Founded in 2010 to automatically turn statistics into baseball stories, the organization has evolved into a powerhouse in natural-language processing.

    Stuart Frankel is the CEO of Narrative Science and has helped guide this transition from sports statistics to business insights. We spoke to Frankel about how technology like this is changing daily workflow in different industries and bridging the language gap between human workers and machines.

    This article is part of a series of Q and As paired with our newsletter Clocking In, which covers the impact of emerging technology on the future of work. Sign up here—it’s free!

    Narrative Science got its start turning statistics into news stories. How did this help you build your business and train your software?

    That was really the impetus for getting the company going. We licensed the technology in 2010. We started to write baseball stories. We were able to do baseball stories, financial news stories, and real estate market roundups. We really started to build a business in media, but over time we shifted toward being an enterprise software company.
    Stuart Frankel, CEO of Narrative Science.
    Narrative Science

    What prompted this change in focus?

    We started to get a lot of interest from people who heard about us from our work in media. I always joke that if you want to get a lot of press as an early-stage company, do something that is perceived to disrupt journalism, because reporters love to write about their own industry. It helped build awareness of Narrative Science to the point where we had lots of inbound inquiries across many different industries describing what was essentially the same problem. These organizations were sitting on a lot of data.

    To fast-forward, we now have about 100 customers. The work we do for these organizations and their uses falls into three broad buckets: operational efficiency, increasing customer engagement, and compliance.

    Recommended for You
    1. A startup is pitching a mind-uploading service that is “100 percent fatal”
    2. AI and drones are being used to control construction projects
    3. At this rate, it’s going to take nearly 400 years to transform the energy system
    4. Google thinks it’s close to “quantum supremacy.” Here’s what that really means.
    5. A plan to make the web load faster will cause more controversy than you’d think

    Are your new customers mainly coming from one specific industry?

    Within the last few years, about 60 percent of our business is in financial services. So we work with companies like USAA and MasterCard and Franklin Templeton and a number of other large financial services organizations.

    How are these companies able to take advantage of natural-language processing?

    There has been an idea in the last several years that because there is a lot of data sitting in all organizations, by giving users access to that data, they will acquire the skills necessary to analyze, interpret, and act upon it. We’ve always felt that was ludicrous, to expect everyone in the world to acquire the skills of a business analyst or a data scientist. We felt it would be easier to teach the machines to communicate with us in our language than it would be to teach everyone in the world to interact with computers and take advantage of all the data that’s available.

    What are the industries that should be taking advantage of artificial intelligence that have yet to fully embrace it?

    I think ultimately, AI is going to wind up being ubiquitous and impacting every industry. Whether it’s finance or retail or health care, there is an enormous amount of data now. There are various constituencies who need information that can be gleaned from that data, either for just information purposes or to make data-driven decisions.

    How do you envision work changing as a result of the new AI tools?

    There will be less amount of time spent cranking through spreadsheets and pouring through large databases of numbers, and more querying, for example, large data sets and getting answers back. More of a conversational experience with data as opposed to the way it works today.

    Interview edited for clarity and length.

    Want to keep up to date with the future of work? Sign up for our daily newsletter, Clocking In.

    Time is running out to register for EmTech Digital. You don’t want to miss expert discussions on AI.

    Learn more and register
    Stuart Frankel, CEO of Narrative Science.
    Narrative Science

    Related Video

    More videos

    Business Impact

    Is 3-D Printing Finally Becoming the Manufacturing Tool It Was Hyped Up to Be? 34:20

    Business Impact

    The Future of Work 33:42

    Business Impact

    Meet the Innovators Under 35 03:06

    Business Impact

    Meet the Innovators Under 35: Tallis Gomes 03:06
    Recommended for You
    1. A startup is pitching a mind-uploading service that is “100 percent fatal”
    2. AI and drones are being used to control construction projects
    3. At this rate, it’s going to take nearly 400 years to transform the energy system
    4. Google thinks it’s close to “quantum supremacy.” Here’s what that really means.
    5. A plan to make the web load faster will cause more controversy than you’d think
    More from Business Impact

    How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.