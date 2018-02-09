Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • A new algorithm tracks swipes to figure out when a child is the one using a phone.
  • Anthony Kelly | Flickr

    • Connectivity

    A phone that says “no” to little kid fingers

    An algorithm for detecting who’s swiping the screen could help make phones child-proof.

    It may soon be possible for your phone to automatically figure out whether it’s you or your five-year-old who’s swiping the screen—and, if it’s the latter, block apps you want to keep off-limits to kids.

    That’s the vision of researchers at the University of South Carolina and China’s Zhejiang University, who’ve created an algorithm that can spot whether your kid is accidentally trying to, say, order from Amazon without your knowing.

    There are already plenty of activity-monitoring apps that aim to control what kids do on phones, but parents need to add them and turn them on, and they could be disabled by tech-savvy children. The researchers figured that automated age-range detection would make it easier for parents to hand their phones over to curious children without worrying that the kids will stumble upon an inappropriate website or get into a work e-mail account.

    Sign up for Weekend Reads
    Our guide to stories in the archives that put technology in perspective.
    Manage your newsletter preferences

    Xiaopeng Li, a graduate student at the University of South Carolina, coauthored a paper on the work that will be presented at a mobile tech conference next week. He says the researchers observed two big differences between how children and adults swipe phone screens.

    Recommended for You
    1. Amazon is taking package delivery into its own hands
    2. Waymo and Uber have reached a settlement in their trade secrets battle
    3. Artists envisioned the future of work, and the results are pure fantasy
    4. Automation is going to hit workers in three waves, and the first one is already here
    5. Chinese cops are wearing glasses that can recognize faces

    Since kids have smaller hands and shorter fingertips than adults, they often touch a smaller area on the screen and make shorter swipes. Children also tend to swipe their fingers more sluggishly across the screen, and they are slower to switch from swiping to tapping.

    To get hard data on these differences, the researchers built a simple app and asked a group of kids between the ages of three and 11—and a group of adults between 22 and 60—to use it. The app had participants unlock an Android phone and then play a numbers-based game on it, so that the researchers could record a variety of taps and swipes. They also tracked things like the amount of pressure applied by a user’s finger and the area it encompassed.

    The researchers used the resulting data to train an age-detecting algorithm that they say is 84 percent accurate with just one swipe on the screen—a figure that goes up to 97 percent after eight swipes.

    To make the approach even more effective, Li says, the team wants to incorporate indicators such as a user’s movements (trackable using a smartphone’s accelerometer), since the researchers also observed that kids’ hands seemed to shake more than adults’ when holding phones. The algorithm hasn’t been built into a phone yet, but it looks like a really promising way to ensure that little fingers don’t tap in the wrong places.

    Gain the insight you need on the future of work at EmTech Next.

    Learn more and register

    Related Video

    More videos

    Connectivity

    Technology Spotlight: Mind-controlled VR 24:21

    Connectivity

    Yasmin Green: Using Technology to Make the World a Better Place 04:04

    Connectivity

    What is social media doing to society? 25:45

    Connectivity

    The Emerging Threat of Cybercriminal AI 19:35
    Recommended for You
    1. Amazon is taking package delivery into its own hands
    2. Waymo and Uber have reached a settlement in their trade secrets battle
    3. Artists envisioned the future of work, and the results are pure fantasy
    4. Automation is going to hit workers in three waves, and the first one is already here
    5. Chinese cops are wearing glasses that can recognize faces
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

      Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

      Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

      Special interest publications

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Special discounts to select partner offerings

      Ad-free web experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /3
    You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.