Combining IoT and Blockchain Toward New Levels of Trust

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

Whether an organization is addressing a system view of IoT (connected things, gateways, network services, and cloud services or a business view (platform, connectivity, business model, and applications), security is paramount. Understand the benefits and constraints of Blockchain as a public, decentralized, and autonomous technology that can serve as a foundational element supporting IoT solutions. Grasp how Blockchain enables the regulatory requirements of industrial IoT applications without the need to rely on a centralized transaction model. Examine some of the challenges to the adoption of Blockchain such as scalability, performance, and storage. See what it takes to develop a secure and dependable model for each piece of the IoT ecosystem as an intriguing alternative to the traditional client/server transaction model.

Panelists include: Michael Casey, Partner, Agentic Group and Senior Advisor for MIT Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) http://dci.mit.edu/people.html

Ramesh Gopinath, Vice President of Industry Solutions for Blockchain, IBM https://www.linkedin.com/in/rameshgopinath/

Christian Catalini, Theodore T. Miller Career Development Professor at MIT, and Assistant Professor of Technological Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Strategic Management, MIT Sloan School of Management http://www.catalini.com/

Mobeen Khan, IoT Strategy & Product Management Executive, AT&T https://www.linkedin.com/in/mobeenkhan/

Learn how to implement IoT and blockchain for accountability and security: https://www.ibm.com/internet-of-things/spotlight/blockchain?ref=MIT&cm_mmc=OSocial_Socialhub-_-Watson+IoT_Connected+Products-_-NA_NA-_-MIT+ondemand+webcast_62469&cm_mmca1=000016ZN&cm_mmca2=10002278&