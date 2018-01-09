Hello,

Combining IoT and Blockchain Toward New Levels of Trust

Blockchain holds the potential to securely unlock the business and operational value of Internet of Things (IoT) to support common tasks, such as sensing, processing, storing information, and communicating

  • January 9, 2018

Whether an organization is addressing a system view of IoT (connected things, gateways, network services, and cloud services or a business view (platform, connectivity, business model, and applications), security is paramount. Understand the benefits and constraints of Blockchain as a public, decentralized, and autonomous technology that can serve as a foundational element supporting IoT solutions. Grasp how Blockchain enables the regulatory requirements of industrial IoT applications without the need to rely on a centralized transaction model. Examine some of the challenges to the adoption of Blockchain such as scalability, performance, and storage. See what it takes to develop a secure and dependable model for each piece of the IoT ecosystem as an intriguing alternative to the traditional client/server transaction model.

Panelists include:  Michael Casey, Partner, Agentic Group and Senior Advisor for MIT Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) http://dci.mit.edu/people.html

Ramesh Gopinath, Vice President of Industry Solutions for Blockchain, IBM https://www.linkedin.com/in/rameshgopinath/

Christian Catalini, Theodore T. Miller Career Development Professor at MIT, and Assistant Professor of Technological Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Strategic Management, MIT Sloan School of Management http://www.catalini.com/

Mobeen Khan, IoT Strategy & Product Management Executive, AT&T https://www.linkedin.com/in/mobeenkhan/ 

Learn how to implement IoT and blockchain for accountability and security:  https://www.ibm.com/internet-of-things/spotlight/blockchain?ref=MIT&cm_mmc=OSocial_Socialhub-_-Watson+IoT_Connected+Products-_-NA_NA-_-MIT+ondemand+webcast_62469&cm_mmca1=000016ZN&cm_mmca2=10002278&

