Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

View from the Marketplace

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

Finding and Sustaining New Differentiation

The Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced data analytics are enabling problem solving and improving performance, whether these technologies are being utilized to quickly move people through buildings on elevators and escalators or to safely and efficiently transport people in vehicles.

  • Reporting by IBM
  • January 8, 2018

To learn more about the exciting things about connected cars please visit:  

Recommended for You
  1. A Game of Civilization May Help People Understand AI’s Existential Threat
  2. China Has More Plans to Stamp Out Bitcoin
  3. Uh Oh—CRISPR Might Not Work in People
  4. The Year Climate Change Began to Spin Out of Control
  5. 18 Exponential Changes We Can Expect in the Year Ahead

To learn more about Kone and the IoT of Buildings click here.

 

Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

Subscribe today

Related Video

More videos

Intelligent Machines

Big Problems, Big Data Solutions 26:21

Intelligent Machines

Robots in Everyday Life 24:22

Intelligent Machines

Robots in Everyday Life 13:11

Intelligent Machines

AI’s Language Problem 21:26
Recommended for You
  1. A Game of Civilization May Help People Understand AI’s Existential Threat
  2. China Has More Plans to Stamp Out Bitcoin
  3. Uh Oh—CRISPR Might Not Work in People
  4. The Year Climate Change Began to Spin Out of Control
  5. 18 Exponential Changes We Can Expect in the Year Ahead
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Online Only.
  • Insider Online Only {! insider.prices.online !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Unlimited online access including articles and video, plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

    {! insider.buttons.online.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/3
You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for unlimited online access. This is your last free article this month. for unlimited online access. You've read all your free articles this month. for unlimited online access. You've read of three free articles this month. for more, or for unlimited online access. for two more free articles, or for unlimited online access.