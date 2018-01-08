View from the Marketplace
Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.
Finding and Sustaining New Differentiation
The Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced data analytics are enabling problem solving and improving performance, whether these technologies are being utilized to quickly move people through buildings on elevators and escalators or to safely and efficiently transport people in vehicles.
To learn more about the exciting things about connected cars please visit:
Recommended for You
To learn more about Kone and the IoT of Buildings click here.
Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.