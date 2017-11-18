Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending November 18, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Discovery of a Big Void in Khufu's Pyramid by Observation of Cosmic-Ray Muons
Project Lyra: Sending a Spacecraft to 1I/'Oumuamua (former A/2017 U1), the Interstellar Asteroid
Observation of the Quantum Spin Hall Effect up to 100 Kelvin in a Monolayer Crystal
Using Phone Sensors and an Artificial Neural Network to Detect Gait Changes During Drinking Episodes in the Natural Environment
Cortical Microcircuits as Gated-Recurrent Neural Networks
