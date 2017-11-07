Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • David Keith.
  • Justin Saglio

    • Sustainable Energy

    Why This Geoengineering Pioneer’s Worst Nightmare Is a Trump Tweet

    Harvard professor David Keith worries that politicians opposed to emissions cuts will “recklessly” promote altering the atmosphere instead.

    We know very little about the risks we might run if we tried to counter global warming by injecting aerosol chemicals into the atmosphere. But the limited research data we do have on so-called solar radiation management suggests that the risks are “relatively small” compared with the potential benefits of “sensible” deployment, according to one of the world’s preeminent experts on the topic.

    Nevertheless, David Keith, a Harvard professor of applied physics and public policy, is worried that politicians with ulterior motives might try to accelerate the technology’s deployment. 

    Speaking Tuesday at MIT Technology Review’s EmTech MIT conference, Keith said the biggest concern right now is not the potential environmental risks of solar radiation management but, rather, “the fear that the very idea of this technology will be exploited by those who wish to block emissions cuts as a way to sow confusion.” There is a great need for more research, he says, to help us better understand what sensible deployment of solar radiation management actually means.

    Earlier this year, Keith and colleagues announced that they would move forward with plans to experiment in the sky above Tucson, Arizona. The experiment, one of the first official geoengineering research projects to occur outside of a controlled laboratory environment, will involve flying a high-altitude balloon connected to a gondola fixed with propellers and sensors (see “Harvard Scientists Moving Ahead on Plans for Atmospheric Geoengineering Experiments”).

    Recommended for You
    1. Tiny Human Brains Inside Rats Are Sparking Ethical Concern
    2. This Doctor Diagnosed His Own Cancer with an iPhone Ultrasound
    3. Are Big Tech Companies Doing Right by America’s Students?
    4. Eugenics 2.0: We’re at the Dawn of Choosing Embryos by Health, Height, and More
    5. Google Researchers Have a New Alternative to Traditional Neural Networks

    On Wednesday, the House Science Committee, whose chair recently called concern over climate change “hysteria,” will hold a geoengineering-focused hearing. Keith frets that such hearings will backfire.

    “There are some real potential downsides to rapid promotion of these technologies by the administration we have,” he said. Those include disrupting the fragile political coalitions backing policies for emissions reduction. “In some ways the thing we fear the most is a tweet from Trump saying, Solar geoengineering solves everything! It’s great! We don’t need to bother to cut emissions.”

    Launching a major research effort right now would be reckless, said Keith, because we don’t yet know how to govern experiments in such a way that they are ethical and relatively low-risk. Figuring that out calls first for small-scale projects aimed at gathering basic knowledge. “Governance and knowledge about the technology need to co-evolve,” he said. “We need to have governance to enable research. And we need research to inform the way governance of deployment might ultimately look.”

    Keep up on what’s happening at EmTech MIT.

    Read our coverage

    Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

    Insider Premium
    $179.95/yr US PRICE

    See international, alumni and other pricing options

    Already an Insider?

    Have a magazine subscription?
    Activate your Insider account.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Sustainable Energy

    Are Hurricane Risk Models Dangerously Out of Date? 25:32

    Sustainable Energy

    Hot Solar Cells: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 00:43

    Sustainable Energy

    Industry Impact: Peer-to-Peer Energy Transactions 17:08

    Sustainable Energy

    Filtering Drinking Water with Nanofibers 03:17
    Recommended for You
    1. Tiny Human Brains Inside Rats Are Sparking Ethical Concern
    2. This Doctor Diagnosed His Own Cancer with an iPhone Ultrasound
    3. Are Big Tech Companies Doing Right by America’s Students?
    4. Eugenics 2.0: We’re at the Dawn of Choosing Embryos by Health, Height, and More
    5. Google Researchers Have a New Alternative to Traditional Neural Networks
    More from Sustainable Energy

    Can we sustainably provide food, water, and energy to a growing population during a climate crisis?

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Basic.
    • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Six issues of our award winning print magazine, unlimited online access plus The Download with the top tech stories delivered daily to your inbox.

      {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /
    You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.