  • Justin Saglio

    • Intelligent Machines

    Despite All of Our Fancy AI, Solving Intelligence Remains “The Greatest Problem in Science”

    Autonomous cars and Go-playing computers are impressive, but we’re no closer to machines that can think like people, says neuroscientist Tomaso Poggio.

    Recent advances that let computers play board games and drive cars haven’t brought the world any closer to true artificial intelligence.

    That’s according to Thomas Poggio, a professor at the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT who has trained many of today’s AI leaders.

    “Is this getting us closer to human intelligence? I don’t think so,” the neuroscientist said at MIT Technology Review’s EmTech conference on Tuesday.

    Tomaso Poggio tells Technology Review's Will Knight that AlphaGo Zero is still just a narrow version of intelligence.

    Poggio leads a program at MIT that’s helped train several of today’s AI stars, including Demis Hassabis, founder of Google Deep Mind and Amnon Sashua, founder of the self-driving tech company Mobileye, which was acquired by Intel earlier this year for $15 billion.

    “AlphaGo is one of the two main successes of AI and the other is the autonomous car story,” he says. “Very soon they’ll be quite autonomous.”

    But Poggio said these programs are no closer to real human intelligence than before. He called a warning by physicist Stephen Hawking that AI could be more dangerous than nuclear weapons “just hype.”

    Poggio was in Seoul when DeepMind’s Go-playing software, AlphaGo, beat some of the ancient board games’ top human players. “And their building is not going up in fire. These systems are pretty dumb.”

    Specialized forms of computer intelligence aren’t new. Computers overtook humans at making mathematical calculations in the 1950s, Poggio notes.

    He says no one knows how to make a broader general intelligence, like humans have, and you can’t do it by “gluing together” existing programs that play games or categorize images.

    Put another way, a self-driving Go player would bring us no closer to a “general” AI, or one that can think for itself and solve many kinds of novel problems. “We have not yet solved AI by far. This is not intelligence,” says Poggio.

    Poggio thinks the next AI breakthroughs are going to come from neuroscience, something he works on as head of a 10-year, $50-million program called the Center for Brains, Minds, and Machines, which is exploring how the brain creates human visual awareness.

    “I personally think the problem of intelligence is the greatest problem in science,” says Poggio. “Bu to believe we can solve the greatest of all problems in the next few weeks or months is a bit too ambitious.”

