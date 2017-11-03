Hello,

  • Justin Saglio

    • Intelligent Machines

    Andrew Ng Wants a New “New Deal” to Combat Job Automation

    AI is coming for jobs, but one of the field’s masters has an idea that he thinks can help.

    Andrew Ng would like to see a "new new deal" where we pay people displaced by technology to study and incentivize them to learn new skills and re-enter the workforce.
    Andrew Ng, formerly the head of AI for Chinese search giant Baidu, and, before that, creator of Google’s deep-learning Brain project, knows as well as anyone that artificial intelligence is coming for plenty of jobs. And many of us don’t even know it.

    Speaking at MIT Technology Review’s annual EmTech MIT conference in Cambridge, MA on Tuesday, Ng said he’s visited call centers and spoken to workers, knowing that his teams of software engineers will then write software that will automate aspects of it.

    “There are many professions in the crosshairs of AI teams across the world,” said Ng, and many workers don’t know it.

    Ng, who’s currently working on a startup called Deeplearning.ai that helps train people on deep learning technology, has some ideas for helping those in jobs he thinks will be automated, from call-center workers to radiologists,  truck drivers, and the like.

    His suggestion is for an updated version of the New Deal—the Depression-era economic programs that invested in, among other things, getting unemployed Americans back to work—that pays displaced workers to learn new job skills.

    Even if AI does not advance beyond today’s state of the art, Ng said, he believes it’s already capable of transforming all kinds of industries. Just supervised learning, the technique where a computer is given an input (such as a picture of a face) and learns to use that to predict an output (such as whether that face is you), is enough.

    “Even now, if we stopped writing research papers, we have enough to transform the industry,” he said. Future waves of innovation will bring even more profound changes to job markets, and we will need a way to continue to adapt to them.

    Rachel Metz

    Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

    As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews. I’ve also worked as a freelancer, covering both technology and crime for the New York Times.

    I grew up mostly in Palo Alto, California, where companies like Hewlett-Packard and Google were simply a part of everyday life. But I didn’t discover my love for tech coverage until 2003. That’s when I accidentally discovered a major security lapse in Palo Alto Unified School District’s wireless network, which allowed anyone with Wi-Fi to view sensitive student information, including psychological profiles identified with full names. When not hard at work on a MIT Technology Review story, I can be found cycling around the Bay Area.

