Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.
  • Patrick Kyle

    • Connectivity

    This Is the Reason Ethereum Exists

    The world’s second-most-valuable cryptocurrency is also its most interesting—but in order to understand it, you must first understand its origins.

    In the beginning, there was Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency has for many become synonymous with the idea of digital money, rising to a market capitalization of nearly $100 billion. But the second-most-valuable currency, Ether, may be far more interesting than its headline-grabbing older sibling. To understand why it’s so popular, it helps to understand why the software that runs it, called Ethereum, exists in the first place.

    This piece first appeared in our new twice-weekly newsletter, Chain Letter, which covers the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Sign up here – it’s free!

    On Halloween in 2008, someone or some group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper describing a system that would rely on a “decentralized” network of computers to facilitate the peer-to-peer exchange of value (bitcoins). Those computers would verify and record every transaction in a shared, encrypted accounting ledger. Nakamoto called this ledger a “blockchain,” because it’s composed of groups of transactions called “blocks,” each one cryptographically linked to the one preceding it.

    Learn more about blockchain and its role in the crypto-economy.

    Bitcoin eventually took off, and soon people latched onto the idea that its blockchain could be used to do other things, from tracking medical data to executing complex financial transactions (see “Why Bitcoin Could Be Much More Than a Currency”). But its design, intended specifically for a currency, limited the range of applications it could support, and Bitcoin aficionados started brainstorming new approaches.

    It was from this primordial soup that Ethereum emerged.

    Recommended for You
    1. Could We Build a Machine with Consciousness?
    2. CRISPR 2.0 Is Here, and It’s Way More Precise
    3. What Does Work Look Like in 2026? New Statistics Shine Light on Automation’s Impacts
    4. Mastercard’s New Blockchain Is Interesting Because of What It Leaves Out
    5. India Warily Eyes AI

    In a 2013 white paper, Vitalik Buterin, then just 19, laid out his plan for a blockchain system that could also facilitate all sorts of “decentralized applications.” Buterin achieved this in large part by baking a programming language into Ethereum so that people could customize it to their purposes. These new apps are based on so-called smart contracts—computer programs that execute transactions, usually involving the transfer of currency, according to stipulations agreed upon by the participants.

    Imagine, for example, that you want to send your friend some cryptocurrency automatically, at a specific time. There’s a smart contract for that. More complex smart contracts even allow for the creation of entirely new cryptocurrencies. That feature is at the heart of most initial coin offerings. (What the Hell Is an ICO? ← here’s a primer)

    The processing power needed to run the smart contracts comes from the computers in an open, distributed network. Those computers also verify and record transactions in the blockchain. Ether tokens, which are currently worth about $300 apiece, are the reward for these contributions. Whereas Bitcoin is the first shared global accounting ledger, Ethereum is supposed to be the first shared global computer. The technology is nascent, and there are plenty of kinks to iron out, but that’s what all the fuss is about.

    Gain the insight you need on digital technologies at EmTech Digital.

    Learn more and register

    Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

    Insider Premium
    $179.95/yr US PRICE

    See international, alumni and other pricing options

    Already an Insider?

    Have a magazine subscription?
    Activate your Insider account.

    Related Video

    More videos

    Connectivity

    This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home 00:46

    Connectivity

    Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine 04:03

    Connectivity

    Botnets of Things: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:16

    Connectivity

    Self-Driving Trucks: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:09
    Recommended for You
    1. Could We Build a Machine with Consciousness?
    2. CRISPR 2.0 Is Here, and It’s Way More Precise
    3. What Does Work Look Like in 2026? New Statistics Shine Light on Automation’s Impacts
    4. Mastercard’s New Blockchain Is Interesting Because of What It Leaves Out
    5. India Warily Eyes AI
    More from Connectivity

    What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

    Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
    • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

      {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

      Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

      {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
      See details+

      What's Included

      Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

      The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

      Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

      Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

      Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

      Special interest publications

      Discount to MIT Technology Review events

      Special discounts to select partner offerings

      Ad-free web experience

    * {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

    See international prices

    See U.S. prices

    Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

    Revert to standard pricing

    /
    You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.