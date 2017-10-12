Hello,

We noticed you're browsing in private or incognito mode.

To continue reading this article, please exit incognito mode or log in.

Not an Insider? Subscribe now for unlimited access to online articles.

Why we made this change

Visitors are allowed 3 free articles per month (without a subscription), and private browsing prevents us from counting how many stories you've read. We hope you understand, and consider subscribing for unlimited online access.

Back to MIT Technology Review home
Contact customer service if you are seeing this message in error.

View from the Marketplace

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

The Customer Engagement Revolution

Great experiences require a new approach to data management.

  • October 12, 2017

Introducing the Engagement Database

An Engagement Database meets the growing demands placed on businesses by mobile and web devices, the Internet of Things and ever-increasing number of concurrent users.

The Customer Engagement Revolution

Great experiences require a new approach to data management

Today's Customers

Today's customers expect to have a fully satisfying experience every time they interact with a company. But the nature of those interactions has changed dramatically over the past decade. The proliferation of mobile devices, the expansion of e-commerce, and the initial implementations of the Internet of Things all have created an environment where customer contact is more frequent and more varied than ever before.

CUSTOMER DATA IS COMING FROM EVERYWHERE

  • WEB
    DATA
  • PHONE
    DATA
  • GEO
    DATA
  • IOT
    DATA

A Data Transformation

Providing the kind of amazing customer experience that results in long-term loyalty is making companies completely rethink their approach to data capture and management.

Forward-thinking organizations are realizing that they must have a reliable way to treat data in an agile, responsive, and scalable manner.

But that's not always so easy....

TRANSFORMING DATA MANAGEMENT IS HARD

When asked why, IT executives responded:

  • 90%
    DISAPPOINTED
    Digital projects don't meet expectations
  • 84%
    DELAY
    Legacy database issues have cancelled or delayed projects
  • 61%
    SCALABILITY
    Unable to scale applications to suit demand
  • 41%
    FAILURE
    Digital projects have failed because of reliance on legacy databases

The Challenges of Legacy Technologies

Traditional SQL databases can't handle today's data management needs. They were designed to do one thing — manage high-volume business transactions. And they do that quite well. But they lack the ability to scale to handle the huge volumes of data today's customer interactions generate. And the architectural constraints of a single monolithic database make adding additional information categories on demand nearly impossible.

OVERWHELMING THE
TRADITIONAL DATABASE

INSUFFICIENT
of IT executives responding say a single database cannot meet all of the business needs
87%
LACK OF AGILITY
say relational
databases lack
agility when developing
new applications
86%

1,000
CLICKS PER
TRANSACTION

  • Income
  • Transaction history
  • Gender
  • Demographics
  • Profile
  • Location
  • Preferences
  • Item views
  • UNTAPPED DATA
  • UNTAPPED DATA

INTERACTIONS > TRANSACTIONS

RELATIONAL
DATABASE

A Better Way

As a result, many companies are turning to a new kind of database designed expressly for these new demands of customer engagement — an Engagement Database. An Engagement Database can revolutionize an organization's ability to capture, learn from, and use data from customer interactions to deliver more satisfying and productive customer experiences.

An Engagement Database meets the growing demands placed on businesses by mobile and web devices, the Internet of Things and ever-increasing number of concurrent users.

Engagement Databases dynamically capture and respond to every click, every view, every trace of a customer's interaction with an organization — whether originating on the web, via mobile device, or a connected product on the IoT.

DYNAMIC CAPTURE
AND RESPONSE

  • ENGAGEMENT
    DATABASE
  • ANALYTICAL
    DATABASE
  • TRANSACTIONAL
    DATABASE
  • Item views
  • Demographics
  • History
  • Preferences
  • Location
  • Income
  • Gender
  • History
  • Profile
  • Transaction
    history

A Deeper Look

Incorporating powerful NoSQL technology and built on a distributed platform, an Engagement Database is built to run on commodity hardware. It can expand as required.

Individual database instances are handled separately, so resources are never overtaxed — it doesn't require a one-for-one linear expansion of server size to store more (or different) data. Thus costs to scale (even exponentially) are relatively low, and newly discovered data categories can be easily incorporated without a reduction in performance.

A POWERFUL DATABASE
ARCHITECTURE

ENGAGEMENT
DATABASE

  • Memory-
    First
  • Elastic
    Scalability
  • Analytics
  • Mobile
    & IoT
  • Query
  • Full text
    Search
  • Key Value
  • Indexing
  • Replication

    KEY

  • Agility
  • Perfomance
  • Ease of Management

The Benefits of an Engagement Database

AGILITY

Grow and expand more rapidly

  • Faster, more agile application development
  • Adapt to changes quickly based on user demand
  • Apps that are always available, all the time

PERFORMANCE

Scale seamlessly

  • Massive performance at any scale
  • Faster apps, lower cost of deployment
  • Create richer, real-time experiences
  • Memory-first architecture

EASE OF MANAGEMENT

Gain the best of both worlds

  • Easy-to-use APIs and tools
  • High availability and zero downtime for all database operations
  • Automatic data sync from the edge to the cloud
CUSTOMER SPOTLIGHT
Verizon and Couchbase

In 2015, the global communications company Verizon launched ThingSpace, an innovative IoT development platform for its enterprise customers.

To enable the real-time dashboards, reports, notifications, alerts, and other capabilities its customers require, Verizon needs a highly available environment that never goes down. Verizon also has to scale the solution to support the exponential growth of IoT devices in the system, along with the unique data and reporting required for each customer. Verizon's legacy RDBMS simply couldn't meet the challenge—its response times were slow and unpredictable, stored procedure optimization was overly complex, and time-to-market for new features was too long.

Couchbase met every requirement with predictable performance, horizontal scalability, and a flexible data model that makes it easy to add new functionality on a continuous basis. Couchbase's cross datacenter (XDCR) functionality also makes it easy for Verizon to connect two active-active data centers for high availability. Today, Verizon uses Couchbase clusters to sustain 3.5 million operations per second.

Today, there are six billion IoT connected devices, with 20 billion predicted by 2020. This magnitude of devices and data requires technology that meets these scale and responsivity needs. Couchbase gives us the enterprise-grade stability, predictable performance, scalability and flexibility necessary to gain real-time actionable insights into the millions of devices our IoT platform supports.

MOHANRAJ UMAPATHY
Director of IoT Platform, Verizon Labs

CUSTOMER SPOTLIGHT
Amadeus and Couchbase

Today's travel industry is experiencing rapid growth, high customer expectations, fierce competition, and pressure on margins. Amadeus, the leading Global Distribution System (GDS) and the largest processor of travel bookings in the world, looked to NoSQL and Couchbase—shifting away from Oracle—to meet stringent data management needs within a demanding industry.

In 2008, Amadeus implemented Memcached on a MySQL database. By 2013, Amadeus leveraged Couchbase Server for two applications: Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, a website for professional travel agents such as Thomson and Expedia, and the global booking engine, Availability Processing Engine. The company made the complete shift to Couchbase in 2014 and had 800 million passengers travel with flights arranged by Amadeus in 2015.

By adopting NoSQL, Amadeus was able to maintain its key/value store architecture, while pushing the complexity of data distribution down into the database level. Today, Amadeus uses Couchbase in seven applications which are able to process petabytes of data in upwards of 2.5 million operations per second.

At Amadeus, our booking platforms process nearly 500 billion travel-related data requests per day. We work with Couchbase to help support these services and keep the travel industry moving.

MICHAEL HIRSCHBERG
Senior System Engineer, Big Data, Amadeus IT Group

CUSTOMER SPOTLIGHT
LinkedIn and Couchbase

As the world's largest online professional network, LinkedIn has to monitor and analyze massive amounts of data to ensure its site is available 24/7 for its 500+ million members. As its user base skyrocketed, LinkedIn quickly outgrew the limited flexibility and scalability of Oracle and turned to Memcached to run its source of truth (SoT) store. But Memcached had its own drawbacks, so LinkedIn continued looking at alternatives, including Couchbase, MongoDB, and Redis.

Couchbase was the clear winner due to many distinct advantages. Most importantly, it has built-in replication and cluster expansion, automatic partitioning, extremely low latency, it does asynchronous writes to disk, and it enabled simple replacement of Memcached. Because Couchbase was so easy to use, LinkedIn's site reliability engineers love it, and quickly expanded its use cases to include simple read-through cache, counter stores, de-duping stores, and their SoT store.

Within four years, Couchbase grew from a single proof of concept to the number one caching solution within LinkedIn. Today, all in-memory storage in the LinkedIn datacenter is done by Couchbase, and it powers 10+ million queries per second across all servers and clusters.

We run Couchbase at our corporate, staging and production environments at LinkedIn. So, any in-memory storage is done in Couchbase.

MICHAEL KEHOE
Staff Site Reliability Engineer, LinkedIn

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Related Video

More videos

Connectivity

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home 00:46

Connectivity

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine 04:03

Connectivity

Botnets of Things: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:16

Connectivity

Self-Driving Trucks: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:09
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus the digital magazine, extensive archive, ad-free web experience, and discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events.

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Bimonthly print magazine (6 issues per year)

    Bimonthly digital/PDF edition

    Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

    Special interest publications

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Special discounts to select partner offerings

    Ad-free web experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.