The Customer Engagement Revolution
Great experiences require a new approach to data management.
Introducing the Engagement Database
An Engagement Database meets the growing demands placed on businesses by mobile and web devices, the Internet of Things and ever-increasing number of concurrent users.
Today's Customers
Today's customers expect to have a fully satisfying experience every time they interact with a company. But the nature of those interactions has changed dramatically over the past decade. The proliferation of mobile devices, the expansion of e-commerce, and the initial implementations of the Internet of Things all have created an environment where customer contact is more frequent and more varied than ever before.
CUSTOMER DATA IS COMING FROM EVERYWHERE
- WEB
DATA
- PHONE
DATA
- GEO
DATA
- IOT
DATA
A Data Transformation
Providing the kind of amazing customer experience that results in long-term loyalty is making companies completely rethink their approach to data capture and management.
Forward-thinking organizations are realizing that they must have a reliable way to treat data in an agile, responsive, and scalable manner.
But that's not always so easy....
TRANSFORMING DATA MANAGEMENT IS HARD
When asked why, IT executives responded:
-
90%DISAPPOINTED
Digital projects don't meet expectations
-
84%DELAY
Legacy database issues have cancelled or delayed projects
-
61%SCALABILITY
Unable to scale applications to suit demand
-
41%FAILURE
Digital projects have failed because of reliance on legacy databases
The Challenges of Legacy Technologies
Traditional SQL databases can't handle today's data management needs. They were designed to do one thing — manage high-volume business transactions. And they do that quite well. But they lack the ability to scale to handle the huge volumes of data today's customer interactions generate. And the architectural constraints of a single monolithic database make adding additional information categories on demand nearly impossible.
OVERWHELMING THE
TRADITIONAL DATABASE
databases lack
agility when developing
new applications
1,000
CLICKS PER
TRANSACTION
- Income
- Transaction history
- Gender
- Demographics
- Profile
- Location
- Preferences
- Item views
- UNTAPPED DATA
- UNTAPPED DATA
INTERACTIONS > TRANSACTIONS
RELATIONAL
DATABASE
A Better Way
As a result, many companies are turning to a new kind of database designed expressly for these new demands of customer engagement — an Engagement Database. An Engagement Database can revolutionize an organization's ability to capture, learn from, and use data from customer interactions to deliver more satisfying and productive customer experiences.
An Engagement Database meets the growing demands placed on businesses by mobile and web devices, the Internet of Things and ever-increasing number of concurrent users.
Engagement Databases dynamically capture and respond to every click, every view, every trace of a customer's interaction with an organization — whether originating on the web, via mobile device, or a connected product on the IoT.
DYNAMIC CAPTURE
AND RESPONSE
- ENGAGEMENT
DATABASE
- ANALYTICAL
DATABASE
- TRANSACTIONAL
DATABASE
- Item views
- Demographics
- History
- Preferences
- Location
- Income
- Gender
- History
- Profile
- Transaction
history
A Deeper Look
Incorporating powerful NoSQL technology and built on a distributed platform, an Engagement Database is built to run on commodity hardware. It can expand as required.
Individual database instances are handled separately, so resources are never overtaxed — it doesn't require a one-for-one linear expansion of server size to store more (or different) data. Thus costs to scale (even exponentially) are relatively low, and newly discovered data categories can be easily incorporated without a reduction in performance.
A POWERFUL DATABASE
ARCHITECTURE
ENGAGEMENT
DATABASE
- Memory-
First
- Elastic
Scalability
- Analytics
- Mobile
& IoT
- Query
- Full text
Search
- Key Value
- Indexing
- Replication
- Agility
- Perfomance
- Ease of Management
KEY
The Benefits of an Engagement Database
AGILITY
Grow and expand more rapidly
- Faster, more agile application development
- Adapt to changes quickly based on user demand
- Apps that are always available, all the time
PERFORMANCE
Scale seamlessly
- Massive performance at any scale
- Faster apps, lower cost of deployment
- Create richer, real-time experiences
- Memory-first architecture
EASE OF MANAGEMENT
Gain the best of both worlds
- Easy-to-use APIs and tools
- High availability and zero downtime for all database operations
- Automatic data sync from the edge to the cloud
Verizon and Couchbase
In 2015, the global communications company Verizon launched ThingSpace, an innovative IoT development platform for its enterprise customers.
To enable the real-time dashboards, reports, notifications, alerts, and other capabilities its customers require, Verizon needs a highly available environment that never goes down. Verizon also has to scale the solution to support the exponential growth of IoT devices in the system, along with the unique data and reporting required for each customer. Verizon's legacy RDBMS simply couldn't meet the challenge—its response times were slow and unpredictable, stored procedure optimization was overly complex, and time-to-market for new features was too long.
Couchbase met every requirement with predictable performance, horizontal scalability, and a flexible data model that makes it easy to add new functionality on a continuous basis. Couchbase's cross datacenter (XDCR) functionality also makes it easy for Verizon to connect two active-active data centers for high availability. Today, Verizon uses Couchbase clusters to sustain 3.5 million operations per second.
Today, there are six billion IoT connected devices, with 20 billion predicted by 2020. This magnitude of devices and data requires technology that meets these scale and responsivity needs. Couchbase gives us the enterprise-grade stability, predictable performance, scalability and flexibility necessary to gain real-time actionable insights into the millions of devices our IoT platform supports.
MOHANRAJ UMAPATHY
Director of IoT Platform, Verizon Labs
Amadeus and Couchbase
Today's travel industry is experiencing rapid growth, high customer expectations, fierce competition, and pressure on margins. Amadeus, the leading Global Distribution System (GDS) and the largest processor of travel bookings in the world, looked to NoSQL and Couchbase—shifting away from Oracle—to meet stringent data management needs within a demanding industry.
In 2008, Amadeus implemented Memcached on a MySQL database. By 2013, Amadeus leveraged Couchbase Server for two applications: Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, a website for professional travel agents such as Thomson and Expedia, and the global booking engine, Availability Processing Engine. The company made the complete shift to Couchbase in 2014 and had 800 million passengers travel with flights arranged by Amadeus in 2015.
By adopting NoSQL, Amadeus was able to maintain its key/value store architecture, while pushing the complexity of data distribution down into the database level. Today, Amadeus uses Couchbase in seven applications which are able to process petabytes of data in upwards of 2.5 million operations per second.
At Amadeus, our booking platforms process nearly 500 billion travel-related data requests per day. We work with Couchbase to help support these services and keep the travel industry moving.
MICHAEL HIRSCHBERGSenior System Engineer, Big Data, Amadeus IT Group
LinkedIn and Couchbase
As the world's largest online professional network, LinkedIn has to monitor and analyze massive amounts of data to ensure its site is available 24/7 for its 500+ million members. As its user base skyrocketed, LinkedIn quickly outgrew the limited flexibility and scalability of Oracle and turned to Memcached to run its source of truth (SoT) store. But Memcached had its own drawbacks, so LinkedIn continued looking at alternatives, including Couchbase, MongoDB, and Redis.
Couchbase was the clear winner due to many distinct advantages. Most importantly, it has built-in replication and cluster expansion, automatic partitioning, extremely low latency, it does asynchronous writes to disk, and it enabled simple replacement of Memcached. Because Couchbase was so easy to use, LinkedIn's site reliability engineers love it, and quickly expanded its use cases to include simple read-through cache, counter stores, de-duping stores, and their SoT store.
Within four years, Couchbase grew from a single proof of concept to the number one caching solution within LinkedIn. Today, all in-memory storage in the LinkedIn datacenter is done by Couchbase, and it powers 10+ million queries per second across all servers and clusters.
We run Couchbase at our corporate, staging and production environments at LinkedIn. So, any in-memory storage is done in Couchbase.
MICHAEL KEHOE
Staff Site Reliability Engineer, LinkedIn
