The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending September 16, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Free Will in the Theory of Everything
A Brief Introduction to Machine Learning for Engineers
Visual Art Inspired by the Collective Feeding Behavior of Sand-Bubbler Crabs
"Having 2 hours to write a paper is fun!": Detecting Sarcasm in Numerical Portions of Text
The Breakthrough Listen Search for Intelligent Life: 1.1-1.9 GHz observations of 692 Nearby Stars
Super-speeds with Zero-RAM: Next Generation Large-Scale Optimization in Your Laptop!
