    Hear the Guy Behind Google’s AI Music and Art Project Explain How Deep Learning Is Reshaping Sounds and Images

    Douglas Eck, leader of Project Magenta, talks about how Google’s AI is helping artists make better music than ever before.

    While many of his colleagues at Google are busy working on things like search, Web browsing, or mobile software, Douglas Eck spends a lot of time thinking about how to use computers to make music that sounds as natural as a pianist tickling the ivories.

    Eck is a research scientist on the Google Brain team, heading up Magenta—an open-source research project that’s making music and art with machine learning. And while his work may not sound like the typical task for the company, he thinks that given music’s complexity, making progress on using AI in the creative process could bleed over into other areas, too.

    In this interview with MIT Technology Review, Eck discusses Magenta researchers’ efforts to use deep learning to create entirely new sounds and plays some music created via Magenta. He also discusses what it means to use AI in the creative process, and whether art can really be original if it’s made with the help of a computer trained on, for instance, the entire history of Madonna songs.

    About this series

    This story is part of our ongoing Insider Conversations series that allows Premium subscribers to be a part of the conversation as our editors talk with innovators and entrepreneurs. See the whole series here.

    If you are an Insider Premium subscriber, we'll send you an email announcing the next Insider Conversation. Keep an eye out and we hope you can join us.

    Rachel Metz

    Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

    As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews. I’ve also worked as a freelancer, covering both technology and crime for the New York Times.

    I grew up mostly in Palo Alto, California, where companies like Hewlett-Packard and Google were simply a part of everyday life. But I didn’t discover my love for tech coverage until 2003. That’s when I accidentally discovered a major security lapse in Palo Alto Unified School District’s wireless network, which allowed anyone with Wi-Fi to view sensitive student information, including psychological profiles identified with full names. When not hard at work on a MIT Technology Review story, I can be found cycling around the Bay Area.

