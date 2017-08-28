Connectivity

The Next Generation of Emoji Will Be Based on Your Facial Expressions

There’s no faking your feelings with these social icons.
An app called Polygram uses AI to automatically capture your responses to friends’ photos and videos.

A new app is trying to make it simpler to help you react to photos and videos that your friends post online—it’s using AI to capture your facial expressions and automatically translate them into a range of emoji faces.

Polygram, which is free and available only for the iPhone for now, is a social app that lets you share things like photos, videos, and messages. Unlike on, say, Facebook, though, where you have a small range of pre-set reactions to choose from beyond clicking a little thumbs-up icon, Polygram uses a neural network that runs locally on the phone to figure out if you’re smiling, frowning, bored, embarrassed, surprised, and more.

Marcin Kmiec, one of Polygram’s cofounders, says the app’s AI works by capturing your face with the front-facing camera on the phone and analyzing sequences of images as quickly as possible, rather than just looking at specific points on the face like your pupils and nose. This is done directly on the phone, using the iPhone’s graphics processing unit, he says.

Subscribe to Weekend Reads
Our guide to stories in the archives that put technology in perspective.
Manage your newsletter preferences

When you look at a post in the app (for now the posts seem to consist of a suspicious amount of luxury vacation spots, fancy cars, and women in tight clothing), you see a small yellow emoji on the bottom of the display, its expression changing along with your real one. There’s a slight delay—20 milliseconds, which is just barely noticeable—between what you’re expressing on your face and what shows up in the app. The app records your response (or responses, if your expression changes a few times) in a little log of emoji on the side of the screen, along with those of others who’ve already looked at the same post.

Recommended for You
  1. Eliminating the Human
  2. A $12 Billion Takeover Says That Gene Therapy Cancer Cures Are Big Business
  3. This AI Butler Wants to Roam Your Home
  4. A Thorium-Salt Reactor Has Fired Up for the First Time in Four Decades
  5. Climate-Change Research Is Getting a Big Dose of AI

The app is clearly meant to appeal to those who really care about how they’re perceived on social media: users can see a tally of the emoji reactions to each photo or video they post to the app, as well as details about who looked at the post, how long they looked at it, and where they’re located. This might be helpful for some mega-users, but could turn off those who are more wary about how their activity is tracked, even when it’s anonymized.

And, as many app makers know, it’s hard to succeed in social media; for every Instagram or Snapchat there are countless ones that fail to catch on. (Remember Secret? Or Path? Or Yik Yak? Or Google+?) Polygram’s founders say they’re concentrating on using the technology in their own app for now, but they also think it could be useful in other kinds of apps, like telemedicine, where it could be used to gauge a patient’s reaction to a doctor or nurse, for instance. Eventually, they say, they may release software tools that let other developers come up with their own applications for the technology.

Get stories like this before anyone else with First Look.

Subscribe today
Already a Premium subscriber? Log in.
An app called Polygram uses AI to automatically capture your responses to friends’ photos and videos.

Tagged

Facebook, Instagram, mobile, smartphone, emoji, startup, social, emotions, facial expressions

Credit

Image courtesy of Polygram

Rachel Metz

Rachel Metz Senior Editor, Mobile

As MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for mobile, I cover a wide variety of startups and write gadget reviews out of our San Francisco office. I’m curious about tech innovation, and I’m always on the lookout for the next big thing. BeforeMore arriving at MIT Technology Review in early 2012, I spent five years as a technology reporter at the Associated Press, covering companies including Apple, Amazon, and eBay, and penning reviews. I’ve also worked as a freelancer, covering both technology and crime for the New York Times.

I grew up mostly in Palo Alto, California, where companies like Hewlett-Packard and Google were simply a part of everyday life. But I didn’t discover my love for tech coverage until 2003. That’s when I accidentally discovered a major security lapse in Palo Alto Unified School District’s wireless network, which allowed anyone with Wi-Fi to view sensitive student information, including psychological profiles identified with full names. When not hard at work on a MIT Technology Review story, I can be found cycling around the Bay Area.

READ COMMENTS

Please read our commenting guidelines.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Related Video

More videos

Connectivity

This Is How You'll Actually Use AR at Home 00:46

Connectivity

Why I Left the Hospital System and Started Working in Telemedicine 04:03

Connectivity

Botnets of Things: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:16

Connectivity

Self-Driving Trucks: 10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 01:09
Recommended for You
  1. Eliminating the Human
  2. A $12 Billion Takeover Says That Gene Therapy Cancer Cures Are Big Business
  3. This AI Butler Wants to Roam Your Home
  4. A Thorium-Salt Reactor Has Fired Up for the First Time in Four Decades
  5. Climate-Change Research Is Getting a Big Dose of AI
More from Connectivity

What it means to be constantly connected with each other and vast sources of information.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly magazine delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website

    The Download: our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation

    Access to the magazine PDF archive—thousands of articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips

    Special discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.