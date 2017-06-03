Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending June 3, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
A Survey of Neuromorphic Computing and Neural Networks in Hardware
Effective Injury Prediction in Professional Soccer with GPS Data and Machine Learning
Analysing Timelines of National Histories across Wikipedia Editions: A Comparative Computational Approach
DeepSecure: Scalable Provably-Secure Deep Learning
Get stories like this before anyone else with First Look.Subscribe today
Already a Premium subscriber? Log in.