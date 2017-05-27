Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 27, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Plankton: the Paradox and the Power Law
The Shape of Bouncing Universes
Compressed Sensing for Scalable Robotic Tactile Skins
Mosquito Detection with Neural Networks: The Buzz of Deep Learning
DeepGO: Predicting Protein Functions from Sequence and Interactions Using a Deep Ontology-Aware Classifier
