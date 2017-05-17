Intelligent Machines

IBM Nudges Ahead in the Race for Quantum Supremacy

A pair of new chips show that scaling up quantum devices looks increasingly plausible.
Recommended for You
  1. A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic
  2. Nvidia CEO: Software Is Eating the World, but AI Is Going to Eat Software
  3. An Algorithm Summarizes Lengthy Text Surprisingly Well
  4. Europe’s Latest Billion-Dollar Startup Wants to Build the Matrix. Really.
  5. Linguistics Breakthrough Heralds Machine Translation for Thousands of Rare Languages

IBM Research has built its most powerful quantum chips yet, and is putting them up for use by researchers via the cloud.

The most impressive of its new chips is a prototype that uses 17 of the quantum equivalent of digital bits known as qubits. That’s up from five last year, and more than the nine that were featured in a device recently tested by Google. Like some of Google’s other latest quantum chips, IBM is starting to lay out qubits in orientations where they sit side by side. In the past it’s been hard to do that and ensure that the hardware still works, but the fact that it’s now achievable suggests that scaling up the devices even further will be plausible in the future.

The second of the new chips, pictured above, features 16 qubits, which makes it less powerful than the larger chip. But this device is robust enough that IBM is using it to upgrade its online service, which allows any researcher to test algorithms on quantum chips. The previous version of the service, which was part of the first-ever head-to-head quantum computer race, used the firm’s five-qubit chip. Meanwhile, the 17-qubit device will be opened up to just a handful of specific researchers to test.

When MIT Technology Review asked IBM to describe the technological leaps that had enabled it to build the new chips, it was tight-lipped. But it did say that advances in the materials it uses and the overall architecture of the device make the 17-qubit chip “at least twice as powerful” as its slightly smaller sibling.

Both IBM and Google, along with Intel, Microsoft, and some smaller research teams, are all currently scrambling to build the first genuinely useful quantum devices. The jump in processing power of IBM’s online service is a further hint that quantum computing is on the verge of becoming a reality, something that we anticipated when we made practical quantum computers one of our 10 Breakthrough Technologies of 2017.

To that end, Google laid down a gauntlet earlier this year, when it announced that it plans to build and test a 49-qubit device before the end of 2017. Both Google and IBM see that as the tipping point that could enable the first demonstration of quantum supremacy—when a quantum computer can perform a task that even the most powerful regular computers would struggle to crunch through.

For its part, IBM also plans to increase the number of qubits in its devices. But it will only say that it plans to build a device with 50 or more qubits “over the next few years.”

(Read more: “Google’s New Chip Is a Stepping Stone to Quantum Computing Supremacy,” “IBM Inches Ahead of Google in Race for Quantum Computing Power,” “10 Breakthrough Technologies: Practical Quantum Computers”)

Become an MIT Technology Review Insider for in-depth analysis and unparalleled perspective.

Subscribe today

Tagged

IBM Research, quantum computing

Credit

Image courtesy of IBM Research

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New ScientistMore and Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic
  2. Nvidia CEO: Software Is Eating the World, but AI Is Going to Eat Software
  3. An Algorithm Summarizes Lengthy Text Surprisingly Well
  4. Europe’s Latest Billion-Dollar Startup Wants to Build the Matrix. Really.
  5. Linguistics Breakthrough Heralds Machine Translation for Thousands of Rare Languages
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.