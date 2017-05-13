Business Impact

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 13, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv: 

Broadband Multiresonator Quantum Memory

Boosting the Discovery of 3D Topological Materials: Mixing Chemistry With Physics Via a Two-Step Computational Screening Strategy

Level Playing Field for Million Scale Face Recognition

Visual Attribute Transfer through Deep Image Analogy

Foundations of Intelligent Additive Manufacturing

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

