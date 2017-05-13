Business Impact
The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending May 13, 2017)
This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.
A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:
Recommended for You
Broadband Multiresonator Quantum Memory
Boosting the Discovery of 3D Topological Materials: Mixing Chemistry With Physics Via a Two-Step Computational Screening Strategy
Level Playing Field for Million Scale Face Recognition
Visual Attribute Transfer through Deep Image Analogy
Foundations of Intelligent Additive Manufacturing
