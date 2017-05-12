Intelligent Machines

Europe’s Latest Billion-Dollar Startup Wants to Build the Matrix. Really.

Originally established to build ultra-realistic video games, the firm now plans to simulate the world in silico.

A London-based software startup called Improbable is living up to its name.

Recommended for You
  1. A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic
  2. This Mega-Sensor Makes the Whole Room Smart
  3. The World’s Largest Electric Vehicle Maker Hits a Speed Bump
  4. Mind-Reading Algorithms Reconstruct What You’re Seeing Using Brain-Scan Data
  5. Linguistics Breakthrough Heralds Machine Translation for Thousands of Rare Languages

The firm announced today that it had secured $502 million of investment from Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank, valuing it at over $1 billion. As the BBC notes, it’s one of the largest investments ever made in an early-stage startup in Europe, where venture capital cash flows a little less freely than it does in Silicon Valley.

So why the fuss? As we’ve reported in the past, Improbable was originally founded by two computer science graduates of the University of Cambridge who wanted to build ultra-detailed virtual worlds for video games (it was also one of our 50 Smartest Companies of 2016). But the pair soon realized that the same technology could be put to use building tools that could simulate the world around us—even entire cities.

In theory it’s easy to model, for instance, a street with some cars, buses, and pedestrians in order to see how they all interact. But scaling that up in order to understand how London’s entire population might get around in the face of a public transit outage would be way too complex for most systems to handle.

And yet that’s just the kind of problem that Improbable thinks it can simulate. Using a technique that splits up a massive simulation and farms it out to thousands of public servers, it has already been able to simulate entire cities. The company claims to have produced the most complex urban models in the world.

In fact, Improbable is ratcheting up its own expectations of what it might be able to achieve as a result. As this excellent feature about the company by Wired UK reports, its CEO, Herman Narula, says that his firm now “basically want[s] to build the Matrix.”

It’s a bit of hyperbole, of course. But the company does plan to create such realistic simulations of the real world that military officials, city leaders, or anyone else dealing with fiendishly complex systems with millions of moving parts could play out the impact of their actions with unprecedented accuracy. Clearly at least one deep-pocketed investor believes it can deliver on that vision.

(Read more: Bloomberg, Wired UK, “Highly Detailed City Simulation Is the New Autonomous Taxi Dispatch”)

The latest Insider Conversation is live! Listen to the story behind the story.

Subscribe today
Already a Premium subscriber? Log in.

Tagged

Improbable, simulations, cities

Credit

Image courtesy of Improbable

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New ScientistMore and Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

Recommended for You
  1. A Single Autonomous Car Has a Huge Impact on Alleviating Traffic
  2. This Mega-Sensor Makes the Whole Room Smart
  3. The World’s Largest Electric Vehicle Maker Hits a Speed Bump
  4. Mind-Reading Algorithms Reconstruct What You’re Seeing Using Brain-Scan Data
  5. Linguistics Breakthrough Heralds Machine Translation for Thousands of Rare Languages
More from Intelligent Machines

Artificial intelligence and robots are transforming how we work and live.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe and become an Insider.
  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Listen in as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}* Best Value

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

  • Insider Basic {! insider.prices.basic !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Six issues of our award winning magazine and daily delivery of The Download, our newsletter of what’s important in technology and innovation.

    {! insider.buttons.basic.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.