View from the Marketplace

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

All Eyes on Blockchain: A New Way to Do Business

A recent Deloitte survey conducted at the inaugural the Business of Blockchain conference, produced by MIT Technology Review and the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative, yielded some interesting responses.

At a time when cybersecurity has become a central concern, digital technologies like blockchains, or distributed ledgers, are increasingly viewed as a solution for organizations looking to do business across borders and around the world in a fast, secure manner. At the Business of Blockchain conference, produced by MIT Technology Review in collaboration with the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative, leaders from this emerging technology and from a wide array of industries, from finance and healthcare to music and renewable energy, shared learnings on how distributed ledgers can help organizations operate more securely and efficiently. Deloitte conducted a brief survey of conference attendees for a snapshot on what is on the minds of many as they think about the growing impact of blockchains.

Read on for the results of this survey.

Slideshow: The survey asked which function will blockchain most likely replace in society — a majority, almost 50%, said payment networks, with title registries a distant second.
Slideshow: When asked what impact smart contracts will have on agreements between companies, a large majority, almost 70%, responded that smart contracts will complement, not replace legal agreements. Very few respondents supported the notion that smart contracts will have no impact, or are unlikely to ever be adopted widely.
Slideshow: When asked who to trust to protect and maintain a private key, most of the respondents, 58%, answered that they trusted no one. Although banks and a third party firm did receive 18% and 15% of the responses respectively.
Slideshow: When asked — in the event of blockchain related disputes between two or more parties —who should solve disputes, 31% said that a blockchain community of users should arbitrate. Coming in second was the traditional court system, with 26%, followed by government regulators, at 25%.
Slideshow: In answer to the question around which areas of the business may yield the most potential benefits from advanced analytics, 40% said operations and almost 36% answered finance.

Tech Obsessive?
Become an Insider to get the story behind the story — and before anyone else.

Subscribe today

MIT Technology Review Custom Contributor

Built on more than 100 years of excellence in technology journalism, MIT Technology Review Custom is the arm of global media company MIT Technology Review that’s responsible for creating and distributing custom content. Our expert staff developsMore meaningful and relevant content from concept to completion, distributing it to users when and where they want it, in digital, print, online, or in-person experiences. Our turnkey solutions offer everything from writing and editing expertise to promotional support. Everything is customized to fit clients’ content marketing goals—positioning them as thought leaders aligned with the authority on technology that matters.  For sales information: Please contact advertising@technologyreview.com or check out our Advertise with Us page.

Uh oh–you've read all of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium
$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

More from Business Impact

How technology advances are changing the economy and providing new opportunities in many industries.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.
  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

/
You've read all of your free articles this month. This is your last free article this month. You've read of free articles this month. or  for unlimited online access.