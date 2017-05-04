All Eyes on Blockchain: A New Way to Do Business

Views from the Marketplace are paid for by advertisers and select partners of MIT Technology Review.

At a time when cybersecurity has become a central concern, digital technologies like blockchains, or distributed ledgers, are increasingly viewed as a solution for organizations looking to do business across borders and around the world in a fast, secure manner. At the Business of Blockchain conference, produced by MIT Technology Review in collaboration with the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative, leaders from this emerging technology and from a wide array of industries, from finance and healthcare to music and renewable energy, shared learnings on how distributed ledgers can help organizations operate more securely and efficiently. Deloitte conducted a brief survey of conference attendees for a snapshot on what is on the minds of many as they think about the growing impact of blockchains.

“The survey results show that consensus is emerging for viable blockchain use cases, but solutions to adoption issues, such as managing private keys and resolving disputes, are still uncertain. This is consistent with our view that blockchain technology adopters should consider shifting focus from proofs-of-concept and focus on barriers to achieving scale.” Will Bible, audit partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Read on for the results of this survey.

Slideshow: The survey asked which function will blockchain most likely replace in society — a majority, almost 50%, said payment networks, with title registries a distant second. Slideshow: When asked what impact smart contracts will have on agreements between companies, a large majority, almost 70%, responded that smart contracts will complement, not replace legal agreements. Very few respondents supported the notion that smart contracts will have no impact, or are unlikely to ever be adopted widely. Slideshow: When asked who to trust to protect and maintain a private key, most of the respondents, 58%, answered that they trusted no one. Although banks and a third party firm did receive 18% and 15% of the responses respectively. Slideshow: When asked — in the event of blockchain related disputes between two or more parties —who should solve disputes, 31% said that a blockchain community of users should arbitrate. Coming in second was the traditional court system, with 26%, followed by government regulators, at 25%. Slideshow: In answer to the question around which areas of the business may yield the most potential benefits from advanced analytics, 40% said operations and almost 36% answered finance.