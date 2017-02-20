They’ve been trying it out at Greenwood’s apartment building, which has a pool (a rarity in San Francisco). On a sunny, chilly afternoon this month, I jumped in and tried it out myself.

The first experience had me floating above the International Space Station while David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” played on a loop. I found that I didn’t want to do much moving; it was relaxing to just hang, suspended in the water (though the visuals made it feel more like outer space), occasionally twisting around to see what was behind, above, or below.

After I’d spent some time checking out the ISS—minutes, probably, but it was hard to tell how much time passed—Greenwood switched to another VR experience that was a little closer to my reality: an underwater scene with colorful fish, peppy jazz music playing in the background. Hanging out with the fish was a little more fun, despite the fact that water started seeping into the snorkel mask as I swam in circles to investigate the world around me.

I quickly realized that the headset is about as advanced as Google Cardboard at this point. There’s head orientation tracking, but no tracking of your head’s position in space. This means you can turn around to look at different things, but your view of the virtual world through the goggles doesn’t change as you swim around.

This is especially weird if you’re making an effort to swim in one direction, as I did while checking out the fish, because the visuals make you feel as if you’re not actually moving even as your arms and legs are flailing. And it means you have no way to know if you’re about to smack into the side of the pool (Greenwood served as my spotter from the pool deck, but every time I touched the rough walls of the pool the spell was momentarily broken).

In hopes of improving this, Greenwood said, he and Evans are working on building a positional tracking system that communicates with the phone in the headset and can work underwater; lights and cameras, which can be used on terra firma, don’t work so well in that setting. He won’t give specifics beyond saying it involves sound and magnetics to calculate depth.

Despite the simplicity of the setup, however, it was easy to forget about the outside world and just enjoy the weird virtual one below the surface. I didn’t stay down there too long—the day was ending and the pool was getting cold—but I’d like to go back soon.