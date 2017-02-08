The Download, Feb 8, 2017: Tesla’s Big Battery Spend, Feature Phones Are Back, and Pruitt’s EPA

The most fascinating and important news in technology and innovation delivered straight to your inbox, every day.

What Scott Pruitt’s Confirmation As EPA Chief Will Mean

America has ambitious goals for cutting its greenhouse gas emissions—for the moment, anyway. As our own James Temple writes today, if the Senate confirms Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency this week as expected, a slew of Obama-era initiatives could go up in smoke. Largest among those is the hotly contested Clean Power Plan. Currently held up awaiting Supreme Court review, the plan’s regulations could reduce the country’s emissions by the equivalent of 267 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2025. If the plan is scrapped, the odds would be long that America would meet its commitment made at the Paris accord of cutting emissions to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, or the equivalent of 2.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide.

Twitter’s Dance Around Online Abuse

Twitter has made a fresh set of headlines for saying it will roll out a trio of new measures designed to curb abuse on its platform. But despite similar efforts in the past, hate speech and abusive tweets have continued to flourish. The problem appears to be that Twitter finds itself stuck between championing what they call “freedom of expression” and taking action against trolls. So far they’ve leaned hard towards the former. What’s a social network to do? The Wikimedia foundation, the nonprofit behind Wikipedia, may have an answer. The organization has released a dataset of nearly 115,000 editor comments, including thousands that were manually flagged as personal attacks. It’s part of a joint effort with Alphabet’s Jigsaw team to build machine learning software that automatically detects online abuse. It’s the biggest dataset of its kind ever released, lending hope that an automated approach to hunting down trolls is within reach.

Biotech Comes Out Against Trump’s Immigration Ban

In an echo of the larger tech industry’s opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration ban, more than 160 Biotech executives have now come out against the ban. They arguing that the measure, along with potential changes to the country’s H-1B visa program, will damage the culture of innovation that propels the industry toward life-saving drugs, therapies, and cures. “A study found that in 2014, 52% of the 69,000 biomedical researchers in the United States were foreign-born,” the group wrote in a letter published in Nature Biotechnology. It is the diversity of this community, they say, that has made the U.S. the world’s leader in drug discovery—and now that is under threat. Notably lacking from the letter, however, were the names of CEOs from some of pharma’s biggest firms, many of which stand to gain handsomely if proposed federal tax reforms go their way.