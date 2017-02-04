Biomedicine

The Best of the Physics arXiv (week ending February 4, 2017)

This week’s most thought-provoking papers from the Physics arXiv.

A roundup of the most interesting papers from the arXiv:

Recommended for You
  1. Reached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to Live
  2. The Trillion Internet Observations Showing How Global Sleep Patterns Are Changing
  3. What Happens If Net Neutrality Goes Away?
  4. Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
  5. Boston Dynamics Has a New “Nightmare-Inducing” Robot
Recommended for You
  1. Reached Via a Mind-Reading Device, Deeply Paralyzed Patients Say They Want to Live
  2. The Trillion Internet Observations Showing How Global Sleep Patterns Are Changing
  3. What Happens If Net Neutrality Goes Away?
  4. Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
  5. Boston Dynamics Has a New “Nightmare-Inducing” Robot

What Are People Tweeting about Zika? An Exploratory Study Concerning Symptoms, Treatment, Transmission, and Prevention

Ethical Considerations in Artificial Intelligence Courses

Spherical Planetary Robot for Rugged Terrain Traversal

Fabrication of a Centimeter-Long Cavity on a Nanofiber for Cavity QED

Metasurface-Enhanced Transparency

Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium

$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

More from Biomedicine

New technologies and biological insights are providing unprecedented ways of improving our health.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Plus.

  • Insider Plus {! insider.prices.plus !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Everything included in Insider Basic, plus ad-free web experience, select discounts to partner offerings and MIT Technology Review events

    {! insider.buttons.plus.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

You've read of free articles this month.