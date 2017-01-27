Business

This Is How Uber has Shaped the Taxi Labor Market

Ride-hailing hasn’t eroded the number of waged taxi driver jobs, but it has made them pay less.

Ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft have changed the way we get around cities—but how have they changed the employment situation for drivers? A study by University of Oxford researchers confirms some predictable impacts, but also provides a few surprises.

Recommended for You
  1. Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
  2. The Chinese News App with 600 Million Users That You’ve Never Heard Of
  3. AI Software Learns to Make AI Software
  4. Why Poker Is a Big Deal for Artificial Intelligence
  5. Robotic Fabricator Could Change the Way Buildings Are Constructed
Recommended for You
  1. Two Infants Treated with Universal Immune Cells Have Their Cancer Vanish
  2. The Chinese News App with 600 Million Users That You’ve Never Heard Of
  3. AI Software Learns to Make AI Software
  4. Why Poker Is a Big Deal for Artificial Intelligence
  5. Robotic Fabricator Could Change the Way Buildings Are Constructed

The research considers data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics between 2009 to 2015, allowing it to investigate what happened to the driver labor force during the arrival of Uber in a number of American cities, including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. 

When Uber rolled out in a city, the number of self-employed drivers rose on average by around 50 percent, which makes sense. But the number of traditional wage-paid taxi driver jobs didn't decrease when Uber arrived. In fact, there was a small increase in regularly employed taxi drivers.

That doesn’t mean that Uber’s presence isn’t felt. The analysis also shows that the average hourly earnings of waged taxi drivers have have fallen by around 10 percent in cities where Uber is active. Meanwhile, self-employed drivers have enjoyed a 10 percent rise.

“The spread of Uber has increased competition in taxi services, contributing to lower overall incomes for taxi drivers, and a redistribution of income from payroll taxi services to self-employed drivers,” explains Carl Benedikt Frey, one of the paper’s co-authors.

The higher hourly rate for self-employed drivers is likely down to the technological advantages provided by Uber. Despite only being paid on a per-ride basis, the company’s app streamlines the process of matching cars with drivers, enabling drivers to achieve a higher utilization of their time.

Not that Uber drivers are necessarily happy with their earnings. Earlier this month, Uber announced that it will pay $20 million to settle a lawsuit with the FTC—because it promised unrealistic earning potential.

(Read more: Drivers of Disruption?, Vice, “Uber and Lyft Are Still Trying to Avoid Acting Like Regular Employers”)

Tagged

Uber, labor, work

Credit

Photograph by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez | Getty

Jamie Condliffe

Jamie Condliffe News and Commentary Editor

I’m the associate editor of news and commentary for MIT Technology Review. I put together our daily e-mail newsletter, The Download, from my base in London before everyone in the U.S. manages to wake up. I previously worked at New Scientist andMore Gizmodo, and I hold a PhD in engineering science from Oxford University.

Uh oh–you've read all five of your free articles for this month.

Insider Premium

$179.95/yr US PRICE

See international, alumni and other pricing options

Already an Insider?

Have a magazine subscription?
Activate your Insider account.

More from Business

Technologies are revolutionizing how we work and how companies operate.

Want more award-winning journalism? Subscribe to Insider Premium.

  • Insider Premium {! insider.prices.premium !}*

    {! insider.display.menuOptionsLabel !}

    Our award winning magazine, unlimited access to our story archive, special discounts to MIT Technology Review Events, and exclusive content.

    {! insider.buttons.premium.buttonText !}
    See details+

    What's Included

    Bimonthly home delivery and unlimited 24/7 access to MIT Technology Review’s website.

    The Download. Our daily newsletter of what's important in technology and innovation.

    Access to the Magazine archive. Over 24,000 articles going back to 1899 at your fingertips.

    Special Discounts to select partner offerings

    Discount to MIT Technology Review events

    Ad-free web experience

    First Look. Exclusive early access to stories.

    Insider Conversations. Join in and ask questions as our editors talk to innovators from around the world.

* {! insider.display.footerLabel !}

See international prices

See U.S. prices

Revert to MIT Enterprise Forum pricing

Revert to standard pricing

You've read of free articles this month.