Privacy & Terms of Service policies

Privacy

Your privacy is important to us.

We have prepared this Privacy Policy to explain to you how we collect, use, and share information we obtain through your use of the sites, RSS feeds, newsletters, applications, application programming interfaces (APIs), and services (herein, "Services") that are operated by or controlled by MIT Technology Review, including without limitation MIT Technology Review, MIT Enterprise Forum, and EmTech (collectively, "MIT Technology Review," "we," "us," or "our"). MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

This Privacy Policy does not govern our use of any information you provide to us when you call us, write to us, or communicate with us in any manner other than through the Services. Because the Internet is global, information about you that we collect or that you submit, in each case in connection with your use of the Services, may be transferred to, processed in, and held in countries (including the United States) other than the one in which you reside. By using the Services, you explicitly consent to such use of your information and agree to the terms of this Privacy Policy.

Special Provision Specific to the Collection of Emails for Gated Partner Content

By agreeing to this privacy policy you specifically consent to the sharing of your email address and contact information with KINETICA for use by KINETICA in promoting its offers, products and services. You may opt out of such use by KINETICA at any point by following the opt-out directions of the KINETICA privacy policy found here.

Information MIT Technology Review Collects

MIT Technology Review may collect two (2) types of information about you: Personal and Non-Personal.

Personal Information. "Personal Information" refers to information that lets MIT Technology Review know the specifics of who you are and which may be used to identify, contact or locate you (e.g., name, mailing address, telephone number and e-mail address). MIT Technology Review may collect Personal Information when you use our Services, including, without limitation, this list of options (herein, "Shared Information"): Registration. Registration for MIT Technology Review requires that you supply certain personally identifiable information, including, in most cases, a unique e-mail address and demographic information. Purchases made through MIT Technology Review require that you supply your name, address, telephone number, e-mail address, and credit card number and other billing information. Paid Products and Services. To enable the purchase of subscriptions to MIT Technology Review publications and other products from our store, we collect and store billing and credit card information. This information will be shared only with third parties who perform tasks required to complete purchase transactions. Examples of this include order fulfillment and credit card payments. Registration for Our Services via Third-Party Tools. You may choose to log on or create or enhance your profile on our Services by utilizing a supplied third-party login provider (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, OpenID). By doing this, you are asking each login provider to send us registration information from your profile within their service. We treat that information as we do any other information you give us when you log on, register, or create a profile. User-Generated Comments and Public Activities (including Comments and Social Sharing). We offer you opportunities to engage in public activities on our Services. "Public Activities" are any actions you take on MIT Technology Review or Twitter and Facebook that are designed to be visible to other users on our Services, including commenting and posting to Facebook or Twitter. Any information you disclose in your Public Activities, including your screen name, and any image or photo, becomes public and may be used by MIT Technology Review, without notice to or consent from you and without compensation to you, for online and offline promotional or commercial uses in any and all media. If you chose to engage in Public Activities, you should be aware that any personally identifiable information you choose to submit can be read, collected, and used by other readers of these areas, and could be used to send you unsolicited messages. We are not responsible for the personally identifiable information you choose to submit in these forums, and MIT Technology Review has no responsibility to publish, take down, remove, or edit any Public Activities. If you have signed up for an MIT Technology Review account, we will track and aggregate your Public Activities on our Services. If you choose to participate in Public Activities, you are electing to share and display such Public Activities on our Services. Also, Public Activities may be included in RSS feeds or APIs and made available to other websites in other formats. As a result, your Public Activities may appear on other websites, blogs, or feeds. Contests, Sweepstakes, and Special Offers. MIT Technology Review may collect information from you in connection with contests, sweepstakes, and special offers. If this information is shared with a third party, we will notify you at the time of collection. If you do not want any personal information shared, you may always decline to participate in the sweepstakes, contest, or special offer. Surveys, Panels, and Market Research. MIT Technology Review may collect personal information from you in connection with voluntary surveys. Unless we notify you otherwise at the time of collection, the information you provide in response to optional survey questions may be shared, but only in aggregate form, with advertisers and partners. Usage Data. MIT Technology Review may collect information as you interact with the Services. For example, each time you visit the Services, we may automatically collect the Web page you came from, the URL you go to next, and the Web page(s) that you access during your visit. Non-Personal Information. "Non-Personal Information" refers to information that, by itself, does not identify you as a specific individual (e.g., demographic information or website visits). MIT Technology Review may collect Non-Personal Information through any of the methods discussed above, as well as automatically through use of industry standard technologies described further below. For example, each time you visit the Services, we may automatically collect your IP address, browser and computer type, and access time.

How MIT Technology Review Collects Your Information

The Personal Information practices set forth apply to all MIT Technology Review's customers worldwide.

Registration. MIT Technology Review may require certain Personal Information and Non-Personal Information to create an individual account ("Account") or to enable features or functionality of the MIT Technology Review Network. Failure to provide all information required by MIT Technology Review may prevent access to any or all of the MIT Technology Review Network, and failure to maintain accurate information may result in suspension or termination of access to any or all of the MIT Technology Review Network. Information Collected Through Technology. MIT Technology Review Services may gather the previously referenced Personal Information and Non-Personal Information by the following methods: Cookies. Cookies, including local shared objects, are small pieces of information that are stored by your browser on your computer's hard drive. They work by assigning to your computer a unique number that has no meaning outside of the MIT Technology Review Services. Cookies do not generally contain any Personal Information. Most Web browsers automatically accept cookies, but you can usually configure your browser to prevent this. Not accepting cookies may make certain features of the MIT Technology Review Network unavailable to you.We uses cookies for the following general purposes: (a) to track your preferences, such as the address or local zip code you enter; (b) to access your information when you sign in so we can provide you with your personalized content; (c) to display the most appropriate advertisements, based on your interests and activity on our Services; and (d) to help us improve the Services by analyzing and estimating our traffic and use of features on the Services.We may also use "pixel tags," which are small graphic files that allow us to monitor the use of the Services. A pixel tag can collect information such as the IP address of the computer that downloaded the page on which the tag appears; the URL of the page on which the tag appears; the time (and length of time) the page containing the tag was viewed; the type of browser that retrieved the tag; and the identification number of any cookie previously placed by that server on your computer.We may use pixel tags, provided either by us or by our third-party advertisers and ad networks, to collect information about your visit-including the pages you view, the links you click, and other actions taken in connection with our Services-and use them in combination with our cookies to provide offers and information of interest to you.We also may allow certain analytic services and providers of applications used on the Services (e.g., sharing buttons) to collect Non-Personal Information by placing cookies on the Services that will track certain performance measures, such as Web traffic, click-throughs, etc., in order to assist us and our service providers in better understanding and serving the interests of our users. IP Address. You may visit many areas of the MIT Technology Review Services anonymously without becoming a registered User. Even in such cases, MIT Technology Review may collect IP addresses automatically. An IP address is a number that is automatically assigned to your computer whenever you begin Services with an Internet service provider. Each time you access the MIT Technology Review Services and each time you request one of MIT Technology Review's pages, the server logs your IP address. Beacons. Beacons are small pieces of data that are embedded in Web pages, applications, and e-mails. MIT Technology Review may use these technical methods in HTML e-mails that MIT Technology Review sends to users to determine whether they have opened those e-mails and/or clicked on links in those e-mails. Tracking Content Usage. If you use the MIT Technology Review Services and you post MIT Technology Review materials including, without limitation, text, logos, artwork, graphics, pictures, advertisements, sound, and other related content contained in such materials (collectively, "Content") to your website or to a third-party website, MIT Technology Review may still track and capture Personal Information and Non-Personal Information associated with those materials.

How MIT Technology Review Uses Your Information

Generally. Except as otherwise described in this section of our Privacy Policy, we will never share your Usage Data, Personal Information, Non-Personal Information, or Shared Information (which we will refer to in this Privacy Policy collectively as "User Information") with any third party without your permission. System Administration. MIT Technology Review may use Non-Personal Information for the purposes of system administration, assisting in diagnosing problems with MIT Technology Review servers, monitoring MIT Technology Review's system performance and traffic on the MIT Technology Review Network, and gathering broad demographic information about MIT Technology Review customers. Personalization. MIT Technology Review uses cookies and IP addresses to track features such as delivering Content specific to your interests and informing you of new, relevant services or certain third-party offerings. E-mail. MIT Technology Review complies fully with the federal CAN-SPAM Act of 2003. Account Related E-mails. MIT Technology Review reserves the right to send you e-mail relating to your account status. This includes order confirmations, renewal notices, notices about credit cards problems, and other transactional e-mails and notifications about major changes to MIT Technology Review or our Privacy Policy or Terms of Service. Newsletters. MIT Technology Review offers several e-mail newsletters. If you no longer wish to receive a specific newsletter, follow the "unsubscribe" instructions located at the bottom of each newsletter. To manage your MIT Technology Review e-mail preferences, please click on the "unsubscribe" link found at the bottom of any newsletter you've received. Promotional E-mails. MIT Technology Review may also periodically e-mail you messages about products and services that we think may be of interest to you. You may choose not to receive messages in the future by following the "unsubscribe" instructions located at the bottom of each e- mail. Contact Information. If you contact MIT Technology Review by telephone, e-mail, or letter, MIT Technology Review may keep a record of your contact information and correspondence. If you report a problem with the website, MIT Technology Review may collect this information in a file specific to you. You may contact MIT Technology Review to request the removal of this information from MIT Technology Review's database. Advertising. From time to time, we may share your Usage Data and Non-Personal Information to enable third parties who serve advertisements on the Services to deliver advertisements that will be relevant to you. We will not, however, share any such information in a manner that would enable the advertiser to personally identify you. Targeted Advertising. In order to serve offers and advertisements that may be of interest to our users, we may display targeted advertisements on the Services based on Personal Information and Non-Personal Information provided by those users, including zip code and profile. Your Options and Information about Advertisers and Targeted Ads. You can learn more about the advertising companies and what options they may offer you regarding cookies and targeted advertising by reviewing the Network Advertising Initiative's Consumer Opt-Out directory. Many of these companies are also members of the Network Advertising Initiative or the Digital Advertising Alliance, which each provide a simple way to opt out of ad targeting from participating companies. Aggregated Data. From time to time, we may share aggregated User Information with third parties. We will not, however, share any aggregated data in manner that would enable the recipient to personally identify you. Service Providers. From time to time, we may enter into relationships with third parties who provide services to us (e.g., data management and storage services or credit card processing services). In those circumstances, we disclose User Information that is necessary for such service providers to perform those services, and we require that they maintain the confidentiality of such User Information. Other Disclosure Scenarios. Notwithstanding anything in this Privacy Policy to the contrary, we reserve the right, and you hereby expressly authorize us, to share any User Information: (1) in response to subpoenas, court orders, or legal process, or to establish, protect, or exercise our legal rights or defend against legal claims; (2) if we believe it is necessary in order to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding potentially illegal activities, fraud, or situations involving potential threats to the safety of any person or property; (3) if we believe it is necessary to investigate, prevent, or take action regarding significant abuse of the Services' infrastructure or the Internet in general (such as voluminous spamming, denial-of-service attacks, or attempts to compromise the security of information); (4) with MIT, its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or other companies under common control with us (in which case we will require such entities to honor this Privacy Policy); and (5) if we are acquired by or merged with another entity.

Public Information

If you identify any User Information as public, you are authorizing us to share such information publicly. For example, you may elect to make certain Shared Information (such as your alias, bio, e- mail or photos) publicly available. Also, there may be areas of the Services (e.g., message boards, discussion rooms, and other digital forums) in which you are able to post information that will be available to all other users of the Services. By choosing to use these areas, you understand and agree that anyone may access, use, and disclose any information that you post to them. We are not responsible for the use or misuse by others of any such information.

Mobile and Location-Based Services

We may from time to time offer certain location- or pinpoint-based services with our applications (such as GPS-assisted navigation instruction, wireless tower location, triangulation, or other available location technologies). If you elect to use such location-based services, we must periodically receive your location in order to provide the services to you. By using the applications' location-based services, you authorize us to: (a) locate your hardware; (b) record, compile, and display your location; and (c) publish your location to third parties designated by you by means of location publication controls available within the applications (e.g., settings, user preferences). As part of the applications, we may also collect and store certain information about our users, such as users' wireless mobile subscriber ISDN and/or IMEI numbers (as applicable) and users' network access identifier information. This information will be used to provide you with the services accessed through our applications. We may use third-party providers to help provide services through mobile systems, and such providers may use the information in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

How We Safeguard Your Personal Information

Security Measures. MIT Technology Review takes appropriate security measures to protect against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction of Personal Information. These include, but are not limited to, internal reviews of: (a) MIT Technology Review's data collection; (b) storage and processing practices; (c) electronic security measures; and (d) physical security measures to guard against unauthorized access to systems where MIT Technology Review stores Personal Information. All MIT Technology Review employees, contractors, and agents who access Personal Information are bound by confidentiality obligations and may be subject to discipline, including termination and criminal prosecution, for unauthorized use or disclosure of Personal Information. Third-Party Links. The MIT Technology Review Network may contain links to third parties who may collect Personal Information and Non-Personal Information directly from you. Additionally, MIT Technology Review may use third parties to provide components of the MIT Technology Review Network. In either case, such third parties may have separate privacy policies and data collection practices, independent of MIT Technology Review. MIT Technology Review: (a) has no responsibility or liability for these independent policies or actions; (b) is not responsible for the privacy practices or the content of such websites; and (c) does not make any warranties or representations about the contents, products, or services offered on such websites or the security of any information you provide to them.

MIT Technology Review continually strives to implement new technologies and processes to better protect you, your privacy, and your use of the MIT Technology Review Network. As a result, changes to this Privacy Policy may be made by MIT Technology Review from time to time. In no event will these changes result in the degradation of any of the security measures designed to protect you from unauthorized disclosure, as such measures are described in this Privacy Policy.

How to Exercise Your Data Subject Rights

If you would like to access, review, update, rectify, or delete any Personal Information we hold about you, or exercise any other data subject right available to you under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), you can either fill out this contact form, or email us at privacy@technologyreview.com. Our privacy team will examine your request and respond to you as quickly as possible.

Children's Privacy

We are committed to protecting the privacy needs of children, and we encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children's online activities and interests. The Services are not intended for and may not be used by children under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect information from children under the age of 13, and we do not market the Services to children under the age of 13.

This Privacy Policy applies only to the MIT Technology Review Services. These Services may contain links to other services and websites not operated or controlled by MIT Technology Review (the "Third-Party Services"). This may include other websites operated by employees of MIT. The policies and procedures we describe here do not apply to the Third-Party Services. The links from this Service do not imply that MIT Technology Review endorses or has reviewed the Third-Party Services. We suggest contacting those sites directly for information on their privacy policies.

Other Terms and Conditions

Your access to and use of these Services are subject to the Terms of Service.

Changes to MIT Technology Review's Privacy Policy

Our Services and our business may change from time to time. As a result, at times it may be necessary for MIT Technology Review to make changes to this Privacy Policy. MIT Technology Review reserves the right to update or modify this Privacy Policy at any time and from time to time without prior notice. Please review this policy periodically, and especially before you provide additional Personal Information. This Privacy Policy was last updated on the date indicated below. Your continued use of the Service after any changes or revisions to this Privacy Policy shall indicate your agreement with the terms of the revised Privacy Policy.

Jurisdiction and Cross-Border Issues

We do not represent or warrant that the Services, or any part thereof, are appropriate or available for use in any particular jurisdiction. Those who choose to access the Services do so on their own initiative and at their own risk, and are responsible for complying with all local laws, rules, and regulations. We may limit the Services' availability, in whole or in part, to any person, geographic area, or jurisdiction we choose, at any time and at our sole discretion. By using the Services and submitting any Personal Information, you consent to the transfer of Personal Information to other countries, such as the United States, which may provide a different level of data security from your country of residence.

Special Note for Our International Visitors

Our Services are intended for and directed to users in the United States. If you are accessing our Services from the European Union, Asia, or any other region with laws or regulations governing personal data collection, use, and disclosure that differ from United States laws, please be advised that through your continued use of our Services, which are governed by U.S. law, this Privacy Notice, and our Terms of Service, you are transferring your Personal Information to the United States and you consent to that transfer.

Special Note for MIT Alumni

MIT alumni may have access to special Services within MIT Technology Review's overarching Services. MIT alumni may link their MIT Alumni Association Infinite Connection account to their MIT Technology Review User Account. This connection is a one-way authentication: MIT Technology Review receives baseline contact information (e.g., status, e-mail address, name) from the MIT Alumni Association. During this linkage, the MIT Alumni Association does not receive contact information from MIT Technology Review. MIT Technology Review handles the information of MIT alumni in accordance with the policies defined within this document.

How to Access and Change Your Personal Information

To keep your Personal Information accurate, current, and complete, please contact us as specified below. We will take reasonable steps to update or correct Personal Information in our possession that you have previously submitted via this Service. Please also feel free to contact us if you have any questions about MIT Technology Review's Privacy Policy or the information practices of the Services.

You may contact us as follows:

MIT Technology Review

196 Broadway, 3rd Floor

Cambridge, MA 02139

privacy@technologyreview.com

T: 617.475.8000

Last updated: March 1, 2022

Terms of Service

We periodically update our terms of service to comply with changing regulations and meet the needs of our customers and our evolving business. We updated our terms of service on 9/6/2023 to add a provision about artificial intelligence (AI) companies and their use of our content.

These Terms of Service (the "Terms of Service") apply to registered users of our sites, RSS feeds, newsletters, applications, application programming interfaces (APIs) and services (herein, "Services") that are operated by or controlled by MIT Technology Review, including but not limited to MIT Technology Review, MIT Enterprise Forum, and EmTech (collectively, "MIT Technology Review," "we," "us," or "our"). MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

REGISTERED USERS OF THE SERVICES MUST ACCEPT THESE TERMS OF SERVICE, AS WELL AS MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW'S PRIVACY POLICY, TO INTERACT WITH THE SERVICES.

Any reference to "Terms of Service" herein includes MIT Technology Review's Privacy Policy.

We reserve the right at any time to change the terms, conditions, and notices under which the Services are offered, including but not limited to these Terms of Service. We will post such changes online. We recommend that you periodically review the Terms of Service on our website to stay informed of any updates.

Overview of our services

Sites and browser-based user experiences

MIT Technology Review operates a range of Internet-based sites and browser-based user experiences, including, without limitation, technologyreview.com, mitef.org, our RSS feeds, our newsletters, and our application programming interfaces (APIs).

Digital Subscription Services and Products

The term "digital product" refers to paid digital products available from MIT Technology Review, including MIT Technology Review digital subscriptions.

Applications

We may offer software applications to help you gain access to our Services. In such circumstances, we grant you a personal, non-exclusive, non-transferable, limited license to install such software applications solely on the devices you will use to access the Services. You agree that we may provide you from time to time with automatic upgrades of these applications, which you may download for installation. Please note that certain retail application stores that offer our applications may have separate sales terms that will be binding on you if you elect to download our applications from such merchants. Your use of the software applications must be authorized and must comply with all applicable import and export control laws and regulations of the United States and other countries.

Accessing our Services

Membership and Registration

Certain areas of our Services may require registration or may otherwise ask you to provide information to participate in certain features or access certain content. The decision to provide this information is purely optional; however, if you elect not to provide such information, you may not be able to access certain content or features or participate in various areas of our Services. When you register or become a member of our Services or provide information to our Services in any other manner, you agree to provide only true, accurate, current, and complete information on all registration pages. Attempting to register, registering, or using a name other than your own legal name or user name is prohibited. You agree that MIT Technology Review may use the information you provide to us according to the Privacy Policy on our Services.

If you access our Services, you agree to accept responsibility for all activities that occur under your account or password, and agree that you will not sell, transfer, or assign your membership or any membership rights. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and for restricting access to your computer so that others may not access our Services using your name in whole or in part.

You must notify MIT Technology Review immediately of any breach of security or unauthorized use of your account. Although MIT Technology Review will not be liable for your losses caused by any unauthorized use of your account, you may be liable for the losses of MIT Technology Review or others due to such unauthorized use.

General Access

You agree not to use the Services to: (a) violate any local, state, national, or international law or regulation; (b) transmit any material that is abusive, harassing, tortious, defamatory, vulgar, pornographic, obscene, libelous, invasive of another's privacy, hateful, or racially, ethnically, or otherwise objectionable; (c) transmit any unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional materials, junk mail, spam, chain letters, pyramid schemes, or any other form of solicitation; (d) transmit any material that contains adware, malware, spyware, software viruses, or any other computer code, files, or programs designed to interrupt, destroy, or limit the functionality of any computer software or hardware or telecommunications equipment; (e) stalk, harass, or harm another individual, including revealing the identity of any fellow user on the Services; (f) impersonate any person or entity, or otherwise misrepresent your identity or affiliation with a person or entity; (g) use any "robot," "spider," "rover," "scraper," or any other data-mining technology or automatic or manual process to monitor, cache, frame, mask, extract data from, copy, or distribute any data from the Services, our network or databases; or (h) interfere with or disrupt the Services or servers or our networks, or disobey any requirements, procedures, policies, or regulations of networks connected to the Services.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, MIT Technology Review grants the operators of public search engines permission to use spiders to copy materials from our Services for the sole purpose of creating publicly available searchable indices of the materials, but not caches or archives of such materials. MIT Technology Review reserves the right to revoke these exceptions either generally or in specific cases. You agree not to collect or harvest any personally identifiable information, including account names, from the Services, nor to use the communication systems provided by the Services for any commercial solicitation purposes. You agree not to solicit, for commercial purposes, any users of the Services with respect to their Third-Party Submissions (defined below).

You are responsible for obtaining and maintaining at your own cost all equipment and services needed for access to and use of the Services. When you register with us and each time you access the Services, you may be providing certain information about yourself. You agree that we may use any information that we obtain about you in accordance with the provisions of our Privacy Policy.

Who May Use The Services:

Age Requirement. You must be at least 13 years old to use the Services. If you are at least 13 but are still a minor (as defined by the laws of your state, province and/or country), you must have your parent’s or legal guardian's permission to use the Services. Please have him or her read these Terms of Service with you.

Notice to Parents and Guardians. MIT Technology Review does not knowingly market to, target or solicit information from children. You are responsible for monitoring and supervising your child's use of the Services. If your child is using the Services and is either under 13 or does not have your permission, please contact us immediately so that we can disable his or her access. You agree to waive, and hereby waive, any legal or equitable rights or remedies you or your children have or may have against MIT Technology Review, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or licensors with respect to your child’s viewing of such content, and you agree to indemnify and hold MIT Technology Review, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or licensors harmless to the fullest extent allowed by law regarding all matters related to your child’s viewing of such content if he/she is under 18 years of age.

Warning. Even if you are old enough to use the Services and/or have your parent's or guardian's permission, some of the content available within the Services may not be appropriate for you. Some content may contain mature subject matter. If you are under 18, do not view such content. We reserve the right to restrict or disable your access to such content if we have reason to believe that you are under 18 years of age.

Subscription Autorenewal

All new subscriptions are set to autorenew to provide uninterrupted service to our subscribers. Your subscription will be renewed at the initial term and at the then-current subscription rate when your term ends. To opt out of autorenewal, manage your subscription here and uncheck the autorenew box.

Subscription Cancellation

All subscribers may cancel at any time, and a refund will be generated on the unused portion of your subscription.

Fees

We reserve the right at any time to charge fees for access to the Services or to any specific new feature or content that we may introduce from time to time. In no event will you be charged for access to any Services unless we obtain your prior agreement to pay such fees. If you do not consent to the payment of such fees, however, you may not have access to paid content or services. Details regarding the content or services you will receive in exchange for fees, as well as applicable payment terms and conditions, will be disclosed to you prior to your agreement to pay such fees. You agree to pay such fees if you sign up for any fee-based service. Any such terms and conditions shall be deemed to be a part of (and are hereby incorporated by reference into) these Terms of Service.

Communications Between MIT Technology Review and Members

If you indicate on your registration form that you want to receive such information, we, our owners and assigns, will allow certain third-party vendors to provide you with information about products and services.

MIT Technology Review reserves the right to send electronic mail to you for the purpose of informing you of changes or additions to the Service.

MIT Technology Review reserves the right to disclose information about your usage and demographics. It will not reveal your personal identity in connection with the disclosure of such information. Advertisers and/or licensees on our Services may collect and share your Personal Information. For more information, please read our Privacy Policy.

MIT Technology Review may contact you via e-mail regarding your participation in user surveys, asking for feedback on current Services or prospective products and services. This information will be used to improve the Services and better understand our users, and any information we obtain in such surveys will not be shared with third parties, except in aggregate form.

Termination

Your use of the Services is subject to your ongoing compliance with these Terms of Service. You acknowledge and agree that MIT Technology Review may terminate and/or suspend your access to any portion of the Services for any reason, including your failure to comply with these Terms of Service or any other guidelines and rules published by MIT Technology Review. Any such termination or suspension shall be at MIT Technology Review's sole discretion and may occur without prior notice, or any notice. MIT Technology Review further reserves the right to terminate or suspend any user's access to MIT Technology Review or to any portion of the Services for any conduct that MIT Technology Review, in its sole discretion, believes is or may be directly or indirectly harmful to other users, to MIT Technology Review or its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, or business contractors, or to other third parties, or for any conduct that violates any local, state, federal, or foreign laws or regulations. MIT Technology Review may terminate and/or suspend your access if it detects or has reason to suspect any breach of security or unauthorized use of your account.

Using Our Services

You understand that when using the Services, you will be exposed to content provided by third parties not under MIT Technology Review's control from a variety of sources ("Third-Party Submissions"), and that MIT Technology Review is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, utility, safety, or the protection of intellectual property rights of or relating to such Third-Party Submissions. You further understand and acknowledge that you may be exposed to Third-Party Submissions that are inaccurate, offensive, indecent, or objectionable, and you agree to waive, and hereby do waive, any legal or equitable rights or remedies you have or may have against MIT Technology Review, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or licensors with respect thereto, and agree to indemnify and hold MIT Technology Review, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or licensors harmless to the fullest extent allowed by law regarding all matters related to your use of our Services.

Copyright; Restrictions on Use

The material provided by MIT on the Services, including, without limitation, video, text, photos, data, information and graphics (the “Content”), is protected under United States and international copyright laws, is subject to other intellectual property and proprietary rights laws, and is owned by us or our licensors. Except as expressly permitted in writing from MIT, as indicated below, the Content may not be copied, modified, reproduced, republished, posted, transmitted, sold, offered for sale, or redistributed in any way without our prior written permission and that of our applicable licensors, and you must abide by all copyright notices, information, or restrictions contained in or attached to any Content. We give you a personal, revocable, non-assignable, non-sublicensable and non-exclusive right to access and use the Services in the manner permitted by these Terms.

Permission to use Content is granted on a case-by-case basis. Please see Republishing for more information.

AI and Large Language Model Usage:

Any use of the Content to create, train, enhance, evolve, improve (directly or indirectly) any machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) services or system, algorithms, related technology and services (including, without limitation, for labelling, classification, content moderation, and model training purposes), including without limitation, for the development of any software program related thereto is prohibited without prior written consent of MIT Technology Review.

Commercial Use

You may not copy, make derivative works, resell, distribute, or make any commercial use of (other than to keep and share information for your own non-commercial purposes) any Content, materials, or databases from our network or systems. You may not sell, sublicense, or redistribute Content or our software applications or incorporate them (or any portion of them) into another product. You may not reverse- engineer, decompile, or disassemble the software applications or otherwise attempt to derive the source code (except where expressly permitted by law) or the communications protocol for accessing the Services or our networks. You may not modify, adapt, or create derivative works from the software applications or remove proprietary notices therein.

Copyright and Trademark Rights

We respect the intellectual property rights of others. Accordingly, we have a policy of removing Third-Party Submissions that we reasonably believe may violate copyright law, suspending access to the Services (or any portion thereof) from any user who uses the Services in apparent violation of copyright law, and/or terminating in appropriate circumstances the account of any user who uses the Services in apparent violation of copyright law. Pursuant to Title 17 of the United States Code, Section 512, we have implemented procedures for receiving written notification of alleged copyright infringement and for addressing such allegations. If you believe a user of the Services is infringing your copyright, please provide written notice to our agent listed below for notice of claims of copyright infringement.

MIT Technology Review

196 Broadway, 3rd Floor

Cambridge, MA 02139

copyright@technologyreview.com

+1 (617) 475-8000

Your written notice must: (a) contain your physical or electronic signature; (b) identify the copyrighted work alleged to have been infringed; (c) identify the allegedly infringing material in a sufficiently precise manner to allow us to locate that material; (d) contain adequate information by which we can contact you (including postal address, telephone number, and e-mail address); (e) contain a statement that you have a good-faith belief that use of the copyrighted material is not authorized by the copyright owner, the copyright owner's agent, or the law; (f) contain a statement that the information in the written notice is accurate; and (g) contain a statement, under penalty of perjury, that you are authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner. Please do not send notices or inquiries unrelated to alleged copyright infringement to our designated copyright agent.

If you believe that your trademark is being used improperly or without authorization on the Services, the owner or an agent of the owner may notify us. We ask that any complaints provide the accurate identity of the owner, how we may contact you, and the specific nature of the complaint.

We may provide links to other sites or Internet resources for your convenience only, and such links do not signify or imply our endorsement of such other sites or resource or its contents. YOU AGREE THAT WE SHALL HAVE NO RESPONSIBILITY OR LIABILITY FOR THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS OR VERACITY OF ANY INFORMATION, SOFTWARE, OR MATERIALS FOUND AT ANY OTHER SITE OR INTERNET RESOURCE.

No Investment Advice

Content on our Services is not:

investment, tax, or legal advice under financial services laws or otherwise;

a recommendation of any financial instrument, investment, or product, including those discussed on the Services.

MIT Technology Review does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell securities. Any offer of trading advice or services on our website is not from us. You are encouraged to report any such communication to us through the feedback link at the bottom of this page.

About our Third-Party Submissions

We do not claim ownership of any information, data, text, software, music, sound, photographs, graphics, video, messages, tags or other materials you or third parties submit for display or distribution to others through the Services (respectively, “Your Submissions” and "Third-Party Submissions"). By submitting Your Submissions through the Services, you grant to us and our affiliates, representatives, sublicensees, and assigns an irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive, royalty-free, fully paid license (sublicensable through multiple tiers) throughout the universe to use, distribute, syndicate, license, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, publicly perform, create derivate works from, and publicly display Your Submissions (in whole or in part) in any format or medium now known or later developed; provided, however, that our exercise of our rights under the foregoing license shall at all times be subject to the limitations imposed on us under our Privacy Policy. We reserve the right to display advertisements in connection with Your Submissions and to use Your Submissions for advertising and promotional purposes without any notice or compensation to you. These advertisements may be targeted to the content or information stored on the Services. In consideration for us granting you access and use of the Services, you agree that we may place such advertisements throughout our Services. We do not pre-screen Your or Third-Party Submissions, and you agree that you are solely responsible for all of Your Submissions. We are not required to host, display, or distribute any of Your Submissions, and may remove at any time or refuse any of Your Submissions. We are not responsible for any loss, theft, or damage of any kind to Your Submissions. You represent and warrant that Your Submissions and our authorized use of Your Submissions do not and will not infringe the rights of any third party (including, without limitation, intellectual property rights, rights of privacy or publicity, or any other legal or moral rights). You, and not we, are responsible for any consequences of sharing Personal Information on public areas of the Services. You agree to waive, and hereby do waive, any legal or equitable rights or remedies you have or may have against MIT Technology Review, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or licensors with respect thereto, and agree to indemnify and hold MIT Technology Review, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or licensors, harmless to the fullest extent allowed by law regarding all matters related to our use of Your Submissions.

We own all rights, title, and interests in any compilation, collective work, or other derivative work created by us using or incorporating any portion of Your Submissions (but not in Your Submissions). When you use a feature on the Services that allows users to share, transform, readapt, modify, or combine user content with other content, you grant us and our users an irrevocable, non-exclusive, fully paid, royalty-free, perpetual right and license in the universe to use, reproduce, modify, display, remix, perform, distribute, redistribute, adapt, promote, create derivative works from, and syndicate Your Submissions in any medium and through any form of technology or distribution and to permit any derivative works to be licensed under these same license terms. The rights granted under this Section will survive the termination of these Terms of Service.

All content and materials provided by MIT Technology Review on the Services are intended for general information, general discussion, education, and entertainment purposes only. Do not construe that such content is either endorsed or verified by us. THE CONTENT IS PROVIDED "AS IS," AND YOUR USE OR RELIANCE ON SUCH MATERIALS IS SOLELY AT YOUR OWN RISK.

Code of Conduct

In using the Services, you must behave in a civil and respectful manner at all times. Further, you agree to all of the following:

The Services are for personal use only.

You will not use the Services for any commercial purposes.

If you have provided a Username and password, then you are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your Username and password. MIT Technology Review will keep your Username and password confidential in accordance with its Privacy Policy.

You are responsible for all activity that occurs under your Username.

You are solely responsible for your conduct and any material that you submit, post, and display on the Service, or that you allow others to submit, post, and/or display on the Service under your Username.

You will not harass, threaten, impersonate, or intimidate other MIT Technology Review users.

You will not upload, post, e-mail, transmit, or otherwise make available any content that is unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, harassing, tortious, defamatory, vulgar, obscene, libelous, invasive of another's privacy, hateful, or racially, ethnically, or otherwise objectionable.

You will not upload, post, e-mail, transmit or otherwise make available any unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional materials, junk mail, spam, chain letters, pyramid schemes, affiliate links, or any other form of solicitation.

You will not transmit any worms, viruses, or any code of a destructive nature.

You must not violate any local laws in your jurisdiction (including but not limited to intellectual property laws).

You will not use the Services for any illegal or unauthorized purpose. If you are an international user, you agree to comply with all local laws regarding online conduct and acceptable content.

You will not create multiple user accounts with the intention of artificially inflating ratings or exploiting other features in the Services.

You will not submit material that is copyrighted, protected by trade secret, or otherwise subject to third-party proprietary rights, including privacy and publicity rights, unless you are the owner of such rights or have permission from the owner to post the material and grant MIT Technology Review all of the license rights granted herein.

You shall be solely responsible for Your Submissions and the consequences of posting or publishing them.

You will not use the Services if you are under 13 years of age

You will obtain your parent’s or legal guardian’s permission to use the Services if you are a minor

MIT Technology Review reserves the right, but not the obligation, to monitor reject, or remove any of Your Submissions, and/or to restrict, suspend, or terminate your access to all or any part of MIT Technology Review at any time, for any or no reason, without prior notice or warning, and without liability.

Additional Information about our Terms of Service Warranty Disclaimer

Information, software, products, and services included in, or available through, the Services are continually being updated and upgraded. MIT Technology Review does not represent that they are reliable, accurate, complete, or otherwise valid. ACCORDINGLY, OUR SERVICES ARE PROVIDED AS IS WITH NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND AND YOU USE THE SERVICE AT YOUR OWN RISK. MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, REGARDING THE SERVICES OR THEIR CONTENT, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY, WARRANTY OF SATISFACTORY PURPOSE, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, NON-INFRINGEMENT, COMPATIBILITY, SECURITY, AND ACCURACY. Some states do not allow the exclusion of warranty, so the above exclusions may not apply to you.

The information and other materials included on our Services may contain inaccuracies and typographical errors. MIT Technology Review does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information and materials or the reliability of any statement or other information displayed or distributed through our Services (including, without limitation, the information provided through the use of any software or any Third-Party Submissions). You acknowledge that any reliance on any such statement or information shall be at your sole risk. MIT Technology Review reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to correct any errors or omissions in any part of our Services and to make changes to our Services and to the materials, products, programs, services, or prices described in our Services at any time without notice.

MIT Technology Review does not warrant that the functions contained in our Services will be uninterrupted or error-free, that defects will be corrected, or that our Services or the servers that makes them available are free of viruses or bugs. MIT Technology Review does not warrant the full functionality, accuracy, or reliability of any material delivered by our Services. MIT Technology Review may terminate, change, suspend or discontinue any aspect of our Services, including the availability of any feature with our Services, at any time without notice or liability.

Limitation of Liability

TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW AND/OR ITS PARENT, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, LICENSORS, EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS ARISING OUT OF OR IN ANY WAY CONNECTED WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE SERVICES, THE DELAY OR INABILITY TO USE THE SERVICES , THE PROVISION OF OR FAILURE TO PROVIDE SERVICES, OR ANY INFORMATION, SOFTWARE, PRODUCTS, SERVICES, AND RELATED GRAPHICS OBTAINED THROUGH THE SERVICES OR OTHERWISE ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF THE SERVICES, WHETHER BASED ON CONTRACT, TORT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW OR ITS PARENT, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, LICENSORS, EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF DAMAGES. Because some states/jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of liability for consequential or incidental damages, the above limitation may not apply to you. If you are dissatisfied with any portion of the Services, or with any of these Terms of Service, your sole and exclusive remedy is to discontinue accessing and using the Services.

Law and Jurisdiction

These Terms of Service shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Disputes arising from these Terms of Service or your use of the Services website shall be exclusively subject to the jurisdiction of the courts of Massachusetts. Any cause of action you may have with respect to your use of our Services must be commenced within one (1) year after the claim or cause of action arises.

MIT Technology Review makes no representation that materials on our Services are appropriate or available for use at other locations outside of the United States, and access to them from territories where their contents or such access are illegal is strictly prohibited. If you access our Services from a location outside of the United States, you are responsible for compliance with all local laws.

Exclusions and Limitations

Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion of certain warranties or the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages. Accordingly, some of the above limitations and disclaimers may not apply to you. To the extent that we may not, as a matter of applicable law, disclaim any implied warranty or limit its liabilities, the scope and duration of such warranty and the extent of our liability shall be the minimum permitted under such applicable law.

Modifications to Terms

We may, in our sole and absolute discretion, change these Terms of Service from time to time. We will post such changes on the Services. If you object to any such changes, your sole recourse shall be to stop using the Services. Your continued use of the Services following any such changes shall indicate your acknowledgment of such changes and agreement to be bound by the terms and conditions of such changes.

Modifications to the Services

We reserve the right to modify or discontinue all or any aspect of the Services without notice to you. WE ARE NOT LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR LOSSES OF ANY KIND ARISING FROM MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW’S EXERCISE OF ITS RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE THE SERVICES.

Miscellaneous

These Terms of Service, together with the terms of any end user license agreement to which you agree when downloading any software that we make available through the Services and any additional terms to which you agree when using particular elements of the Services (e.g., terms specific to a site within the MIT Technology Review website or network or relating to the payment of fees for certain Services content or services), constitute the entire, exclusive and final statement of the agreement between you and us with respect to the subject matter hereof, and govern your use of the Services, superseding any prior agreements or negotiations between you and us with respect to the subject matter hereof. In the event of any conflict between these Terms of Service and terms of a specific Service, these Terms shall govern.

You may contact us as follows:

MIT Technology Review

196 Broadway, 3rd Floor

Cambridge, MA 02142

termsofservice@technologyreview.com

+1 (617) 475-8000

Last updated: September 6, 2023