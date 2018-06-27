Tom Deason

35 Innovators Under 35 2018

We’ve been presenting our list of innovators under 35 for 18 years, long enough to spot some trends. You won’t find a lot of artificial-intelligence innovation in the early days of the list, but AI now dominates. And the list has grown more gender equitable. It was once male-dominated, but this year, for the first time, it includes more women than men. We hope the list gives you a sense of what’s coming next, and what kinds of people are making it happen.

Inventors

They’re building the technologies of the future, from stretchy electronics to new ways to test cancer drugs.

Entrepreneurs

Their innovations are creating new businesses and upending the old ways of doing things.

Visionaries

They look at things in new ways, unlocking powerful and sometimes unconventional uses of technology.

Humanitarians

They see technology as a way to bring about a safer, healthier, and more equitable world.

Pioneers

Their innovations are leading the way to better gene editing, smarter AI, and a safer internet.