35 Innovators Under 35 2018
We’ve been presenting our list of innovators under 35 for 18 years, long enough to spot some trends. You won’t find a lot of artificial-intelligence innovation in the early days of the list, but AI now dominates. And the list has grown more gender equitable. It was once male-dominated, but this year, for the first time, it includes more women than men. We hope the list gives you a sense of what’s coming next, and what kinds of people are making it happen.
Inventors
They’re building the technologies of the future, from stretchy electronics to new ways to test cancer drugs.
Entrepreneurs
Their innovations are creating new businesses and upending the old ways of doing things.
Visionaries
They look at things in new ways, unlocking powerful and sometimes unconventional uses of technology.
Humanitarians
They see technology as a way to bring about a safer, healthier, and more equitable world.
Pioneers
Their innovations are leading the way to better gene editing, smarter AI, and a safer internet.